World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:34 a.m. ET, July 26, 2020
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Australian state tests 42,973 people in one day, setting a record

From CNN's Sol Han in Seoul

The Australian state of Victoria has conducted more than 1.5 million tests since the pandemic began, said its premier, Daniel Andrews, on Sunday.

Since Saturday, 42,973 tests had been conducted, he said -- the most tests the state has done in one day.

Victoria recorded 459 new cases between Saturday and Sunday, raising the state total to 8,181 cases. Of these patients, 228 are in hospital including 42 people in intensive care.

Andrews also confirmed there were 10 more deaths on Sunday, the most deaths in one day so far. Seven of the victims were linked to an outbreak at an old age care facility. The state's death toll now stands at 71.

Separately, the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW) reported 14 new coronavirus cases. NSW conducted about 25,139 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours, and has run 1,353,103 tests in total.

6 min ago

A 9-year-old who died of coronavirus had no known underlying health issues, family says

From CNN's Denise Royal and Rosa Flores

A 9-year-old girl with no known underlying health conditions is the youngest person to die from coronavirus complications in Florida, officials said.

Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum died on July 18 in Putnam County, according to Florida Department of Health records. It confirmed her identity and said she's the state's youngest coronavirus fatality.

She had no pre-existing health issues and her mother took her to the hospital due to a high fever, said family spokesman Dejeon Cain. The hospital sent her home and she collapsed a short time later, Cain said.

"She was always happy and made everybody happy. She was phenomenal," said Cain, who's also her cousin.

The family does not know how or where she was infected. She appeared healthy and spent the summer at home, and did not attend school or camp, Cain said.

Kimmie's mother was tested for Covid-19, but had not received her results as of Saturday, Cain said.

Read more here:

A 9-year-old who died of coronavirus had no known underlying health issues, family says
RELATED

A 9-year-old who died of coronavirus had no known underlying health issues, family says

18 min ago

More people died in Houston in July than in the past four months combined

A healthcare worker zips up a protective barrier in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on July 2.
A healthcare worker zips up a protective barrier in the Covid-19 Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on July 2. Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The Texas city of Houston saw more people die from coronavirus in July than died in the previous four months combined, said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"We have reported 386 people who have died in the city ... 151 of those deaths came just in the month of July," Turner said. "We have had more people to die in July than March, April, May, June combined."

The number of hospital admissions appears to be going down somewhat -- but there is still rapid community spread, he said.

In May, about 3,700 people tested positive for the virus. In June, that figure rose to 13,000. In July, it was more than 20,000, he said.

The Houston Department of Health reported 811 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 40,897. Houston also reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 386. 

18 min ago

North Korea reports first suspected case of Covid-19

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey in Atlanta

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency meeting after the country's first suspected case of Covid-19 was reported, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday morning local time.

KCNA reported that the infected individual illegally entered North Korea through Kaesong City on July 19 after defecting to South Korea three years ago. The patient has received medical checkups and has been quarantined, along with everyone the individual has been in contact with recently, KCNA reported.  

Kim Jong Un put isolation measures in place for regions around Kaesong and declared a state of emergency in one "relevant area," KCNA reported.

The country’s Central Military Commission will investigate the unit responsible for the illegal entry of the patient and "administer a severe punishment," KCNA reported.

18 min ago

Brazil reports more than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in a row

From CNN's Fernanda Wenzel in Porto Alegre, Márcia Reverdosa in São Paulo and Taylor Barnes in Atlanta

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a Covid-19 patient inside the Semi-intensive Care Unit (SCU) at Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 24.
Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a Covid-19 patient inside the Semi-intensive Care Unit (SCU) at Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 24. Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Brazil's health ministry reported 51,147 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the nationwide total to 2.39 million.

Saturday marks the fourth day in a row that Brazil has reported more than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases and this week marks a weekly record of 321,623 new cases, according to date from the state Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported 1,211 new Covid-19 deaths, raising the national death toll to 86,449.