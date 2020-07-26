Los Angeles Michelin Star restaurant forced to shut its doors due to Covid-19

Trois Mec, the highly decorated tasting room that earned a Michelin Star in Los Angeles, has been forced to shut its doors after seven years due to the economic impact of Covid-19.
“The restaurant industry is in a true crisis and without proper support from the federal government, it will become a fond memory, life pre-covid and life post-covid. We are not giving up by any sense of the imagination, it is just the reality of the situation," restaurant owners Chef Ludo Lefebvre and his wife Krissy told CNN.
“The reality is we are facing an incredible period of economic depression and fine dining will be a rocky journey for the foreseeable future," the couple said. "We also have to look at the trickle down impact, farmers are being damaged daily, meat providers are being damaged daily, small business suppliers are being damaged daily, landlords are being damaged daily. Our employees and their families are being hurt.”
Trois Mec is just one of many restaurants in the Los Angeles area facing closure due to Covid-19. Restaurant and bar owner Dustin Lancaster said he has lost three of the 13 locations he owns in the area due to the financial impact of the virus, and fears he will lose five more.
Losing something like that, losing those employees, it’s almost too much for me to lay in bed at night and process without breaking down from the sheer weight of it,” Lancaster said. "If you were to drive down Sunset Boulevard and think four out of five of these restaurants won’t be there. That collateral damage is incomprehensible.”