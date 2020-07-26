World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Jenni Marsh, Zamira Rahim, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 6:45 p.m. ET, July 26, 2020
2 hr 8 min ago

Los Angeles Michelin Star restaurant forced to shut its doors due to Covid-19

From CNN’s Paul Vercammen and Jennifer Selva

A view of Trois Mec restaurant at Champagne Armand de Brignac's Noir Dinner at Trois Mec on April 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
A view of Trois Mec restaurant at Champagne Armand de Brignac's Noir Dinner at Trois Mec on April 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Trois Mec, the highly decorated tasting room that earned a Michelin Star in Los Angeles, has been forced to shut its doors after seven years due to the economic impact of Covid-19.

“The restaurant industry is in a true crisis and without proper support from the federal government, it will become a fond memory, life pre-covid and life post-covid. We are not giving up by any sense of the imagination, it is just the reality of the situation," restaurant owners Chef Ludo Lefebvre and his wife Krissy told CNN.

“The reality is we are facing an incredible period of economic depression and fine dining will be a rocky journey for the foreseeable future," the couple said. "We also have to look at the trickle down impact, farmers are being damaged daily, meat providers are being damaged daily, small business suppliers are being damaged daily, landlords are being damaged daily. Our employees and their families are being hurt.”

Trois Mec is just one of many restaurants in the Los Angeles area facing closure due to Covid-19. Restaurant and bar owner Dustin Lancaster said he has lost three of the 13 locations he owns in the area due to the financial impact of the virus, and fears he will lose five more.

Losing something like that, losing those employees, it’s almost too much for me to lay in bed at night and process without breaking down from the sheer weight of it,” Lancaster said. "If you were to drive down Sunset Boulevard and think four out of five of these restaurants won’t be there. That collateral damage is incomprehensible.”
2 hr 54 min ago

Birx meets with Kentucky governor to discuss how to reduce Covid-19 infections

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

Coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters on Sunday that the federal and state government agree on measures needed to slow the rate of Covid-19 infections in the state.

While Kentucky is currently a yellow zone, it has the potential to slip into the red zone, Birx said. 

Birx said it appears that the current rise of cases in Kentucky are from residents going on vacation to places like Myrtle Beach and other beach communities and unknowingly bringing back the infection. 

"What we have recommended is that 100% of people should be wearing masks in any indoor public space," Birx said. "Frankly, people should be wearing masks if they've been in an area where the virus is significant, if they've gone on vacation and come back, they should wear a mask, indoors, in their homes if they are in a multigenerational household in order to protect our seniors optimally."

In order to maintain infection rates, Birx and the federal government are recommending Kentucky maintain the federal guidance put out in April for reopening.

The state has required face masks for certain public situations since July 10. Other federal guidance includes maintaining social distance, increasing outdoor dining, closing bars and reducing in-person gatherings to less than 10, she said. 

Beshear agreed with this guidance, and said the state would make an announcement on Monday regarding the additional steps they intend to take. 

The number of people wearing masks has gone up since it was required by the state, Beshear said, but the harder part is encouraging everyone to do it, especially in circumstances where people "let their guard down."

He specifically noted that he just saw a picture of hundreds of people in bars in Lexington, but none of them were wearing masks. He gave no further information on if any enforcement activity was done.  

"This spread is very much at the household level, and I think that's why we have a real call to action for every Kentuckian to wear their mask, and to protect those in their families by not going to large social gatherings," Birx said. "And if they do, make sure they are protecting those in their families that have substantial vulnerabilities we know are related to obesity, hypertension, diabetes and chronic lung, heart or kidney disease."

3 hr 17 min ago

Nearly 100 residents and staff at long-term care facility in Florida test positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Randi Kaye and Eric Fiegel

Ocoee Health Care Center Long-Term Care & Rehabilitation, in Ocoee, Florida, has nearly 100 residents and staff that have tested positive for Covid-19.

The facility is in Orange County Florida, near Orlando.

Orange County Health Department’s Kent Donahue confirmed to CNN that there are 66 positive residents, 22 which are hospitalized. 

Another 30 staff members also tested positive, according to Donahue.

There are a total of 96 Covid-19 cases at this long term care facility. No deaths have been reported.

3 hr 36 min ago

More than 2,500 Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday in Georgia

From CNN’s Natasha Chen

After setting a record for Covid-19 cases reported in a single day on Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health has now reported two consecutive days of declining numbers.

On Sunday, Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,765 new cases, down from 3,787 on Saturday.

The department also reported three new Covid-19 related deaths, down from 53 on Saturday.

There were 62 new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, down from 277 on Saturday.

3 hr 58 min ago

Miami Dade County reports 18% coronavirus positivity rate on Sunday

From CNN's Randi Kaye and Melissa Alonso

Miami Dade County has reported a daily coronavirus positivity rate today of 18%, according to the county's Covid-19 dashboard

The 14-day average for Miami Dade is 19.5%, the dashboard said. 

Currently, intensive care unit beds in Miami Dade County are at 146% capacity, the county reported. 

4 hr 8 min ago

Covid-19 positivity rate in South Carolina is now more than 15%

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

People wearing protective face masks walk along King St. on July 18, in Charleston, South Carolina.
People wearing protective face masks walk along King St. on July 18, in Charleston, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in South Carolina is now 15.6%, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued Sunday.

The state has reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases and 25 new deaths Sunday, according to the department.

The state's total now stands at 80,856 confirmed cases and 1,436 deaths. There were also 343 probable cases and 55 probable deaths reported in South Carolina.

So far, 700,464 tests have been conducted in South Carolina, according to the release.

The state is still transitioning to a new federal reporting system for hospital bed occupancy and did not include the number of hospitalizations in Sunday's release.

4 hr 21 min ago

In Louisiana, 94% of new Covid-19 cases reported Sunday are from community spread

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

Pedestrians are seen walking along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on July 14, in New Orleans.
Pedestrians are seen walking along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on July 14, in New Orleans. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Of the 3,840 new coronavirus cases reported Sunday by the Louisiana Department of Health, 94% are tied to community spread, a tweet from the agency said.

The new cases were collected between July 19 and 26, the department of health said in a series of tweets.

There were 48 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,651, a tweet said. 

The new deaths and new cases were reported since Friday, according to the tweet.

A total of 1,233,264 Covid-19 tests have been completed in the state.

 

4 hr 39 min ago

Rhode Island continues to urge residents from nearby states to not visit state beaches

From CNN's Ganesh Setty

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is continuing to urge residents from Connecticut and Massachusetts not to visit the state’s beaches following a large uptick in visitors for the month of June during the pandemic.

Rhode Island’s eight beaches saw a 79% year-over-year increase in visitors in June, from 190,000 visitors to 340,000 visitors, DEM said in a Thursday press release

The spike in visitors came despite the 75% capacity limit on parking at Misquamicut and Scarborough beaches to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, the department said. 

Earlier this month, Gov. Gina Raimondo slashed those capacity limits to 25% at the two beaches to further cut down on crowding. 

“When you run beaches and you’re trying to ensure room for physical distancing, high tide is the enemy. The higher the water comes up, the less room there is on the sand and the more people must bunch up. Coupled with the very minimal mask wearing we had been seeing when our beaches were at 75% capacity, that’s a bad combination,” DEM spokesman Michael Healey said in an email to CNN. 

According to a 2017 University of Rhode Island report on the economic impact of the state’s parks, 47% of visitors to Rhode Island’s beaches came from out of state in 2016. At Misquamicut Beach, 77% of visitors come from out of state, the majority of whom were from Connecticut, the report said. 

“By keeping crowds down and allowing for physical distancing on the sand, we are trying to protect public health and safety – in Rhode Island and other states," DEM Director Janet Coit said in the release. "We also are trying to help our beach communities alleviate the heavy traffic that they have been experiencing this summer." 

More context: While DEM cannot deny access to parks and beaches based on residency, they do charge out of state visitors twice the cost for daily and seasonal parking passes, Healey added.  

According to the state’s travel restrictions page, residents from Connecticut and Massachusetts are not required to self-quarantine when they enter Rhode Island. 

5 hr 10 min ago

More than 146,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

There are at least 4,197,184 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 146,632 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.    

As of 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, 19,163 new cases and 172 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.   

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.    