World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By James Griffiths, Steve George, Zamira Rahim and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:09 p.m. ET, July 25, 2020
29 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 41 min ago

Miami-Dade County surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Miami-Dade County surpassed 100,000 total coronavirus cases, Florida's Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday.

Miami-Dade leads Florida with 101,854 total Covid-19 cases; more than Broward and Palm Beach counties combined, according to DOH data.

Broward County has the second most reported cases in the state with 48,187 and Palm Beach County is third with 29,707, according to the data.

Florida currently has 8,974 Covid-19 hospitalizations statewide; of which 1,874 are in Miami-Dade, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.  

To note: These numbers were released by Florida's public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project

28 min ago

Mexican president says wearing a face mask to fight the pandemic is not "scientifically proven"

From Karol Suarez and Natalie Gallón

Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that if face masks were “considered to help, then I would do it."

When asked by a reporter why he doesn't wear a face mask and how that message would influence people, López Obrador said that it's not "scientifically proven."

The World Health Organization and public health experts have emphasized masks are one of the most effective tools to help fight the pandemic.  

López Obrador said the country’s health ministry, lead led by Dr. Jorge Alcocer and Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, advised him not to wear a face mask.

"The main point of all the campaign has been the ‘safe distance,’ and we've taken care of this. Dr. Alcocer and López-Gatell have told me that I don't need to wear a mask if I keep the distance, in the places where is necessary, I'll wear it," López Obrador said. 

Some context: Mexico's health ministry reported 7,573 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the country's total to 378,285.

López Obrador has said that the high numbers are due to "increased testing and a delay of the information," though Mexico has one of the lowest testing rates of any large country worldwide.

 

2 hr 2 min ago

Pennsylvania reports more than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19

From CNN's Sheena Jones

The state of Pennsylvania has reported at least 1,054 cases of Covid-19 and 13 additional deaths from the virus, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania has a total of 106,625 coronavirus cases and 6,384 deaths from the virus, the statement said.

To note: The figures listed were released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 24 min ago

Florida surpasses New York state in total Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Kristina Sgueglia

Florida has now surpassed New York in total coronavirus cases, according to reports from state health agencies.

Florida health officials have reported that a total of 414,511 cases of coronavirus, including 409,585 residents and 4,926 non-residents, have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic. 

New York state reported 411,200 total positive cases on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Florida now has more total cases than New York.

Both Florida and New York are behind California, which currently leads the country in cases with 435,334, according to California's health department website.

To note: These figures were released by Florida, New York and California's public health agencies, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project

26 min ago

McConnell hopes to send coronavirus relief bill to the House in the next few weeks

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes to send the coronavirus relief bill to the House in the next two to three weeks.

“Hopefully in the next two to three weeks we’ll be able to come together and pass something that we can send over to the House and down to the President for signature,” McConnell told CNN affiliate WKTY in an interview.

McConnell said he will begin talking to Democrats as soon as next week on the bill.

When asked about a payroll tax cut being excluded from the bill, McConnell explained that there was bipartisan opposition to the idea.

“I think we are a lot better off to just to send another direct cash payment to those who have been left out of all of this,” he said.

McConnell reiterated that he does not support an extension of the $600 federal unemployment benefits, but does support continuing the traditional state-led unemployment program.

“We’re going to send $100 million to Kentucky for testing, I don’t think we still have enough testing across the country, and we are more than open to spending additional money on testing and treatment and vaccine in the next coronavirus relief bill, if in fact we believe that more funding would be helpful,” McConnell said.

2 hr 44 min ago

Maryland reports more than 1,200 new cases of Covid-19 

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Maryland reported 1,288 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily count of new cases since May 19, according to data on the state’s Covid-19 website on Saturday.

On May 19, the state reported 1,784 cases per Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

The state has reported a positivity rate of 4.48%, according to its site.

Maryland has a total of 83,054 Covid-19 cases and 3,304 deaths from the virus, the state website said. 

To note: The figures listed were released by the state of Maryland and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 42 min ago

Florida reports more than 12,000 new Covid-19 cases  

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

The state of Florida has reported 12,115 new cases of Covid-19 and 124 additional deaths on Friday, according to Florida's Department of Health.  

This is the tenth time since the start of the pandemic that the daily deaths surpassed 100 in Florida, according to CNN's tally.   

This brings Florida's total cases to 409,585, according to the department. The statewide death toll is now 5,777, the department added.

4 hr 53 min ago

Covid-19 hospitalizations across New York state have declined, governor says

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Covid-19 hospitalizations fell slightly across New York state as of July 24, according to a tweet from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Covid-19 hospitalizations fell to 646, which is down from 650 reported the day before.

The state reported a 1.05% infection rate after 71,466 people were tested for Covid-19 and 750 of those people were positive, the tweet said.

The state recorded a total of 10 Covid-19 deaths Friday, according to the tweet.

To note: The figures listed were released by the state of New York and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

To note: The figures listed were released by the state of New York and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

5 hr 37 min ago

Brazil's president tests negative for coronavirus

From CNN's Tatiana Arias

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday, according to a tweet he sent.

"RT-PCR for Sars-Cov 2: negative. Good day to all," Bolsonaro tweeted.

Some context: On Wednesday, the Brazilian president said he tested positive for the third time after announcing on July 7 that he was infected.