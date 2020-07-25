Miami-Dade County surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases

Miami-Dade County surpassed 100,000 total coronavirus cases, Florida's Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday.
Miami-Dade leads Florida with 101,854 total Covid-19 cases; more than Broward and Palm Beach counties combined, according to DOH data.
Broward County has the second most reported cases in the state with 48,187 and Palm Beach County is third with 29,707, according to the data.
Florida currently has 8,974 Covid-19 hospitalizations statewide; of which 1,874 are in Miami-Dade, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
To note: These numbers were released by Florida's public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project