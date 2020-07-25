Florida to discuss reopening bars, despite staggering positivity rate 

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Florida have increased by 79% since July 4, according to data obtained from the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

On July 4, the state recorded 5,022 Covid-19 patients in Florida, the AHCA data shows. On Saturday, AHCA reported 8,974 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, a 79% increase since Independence Day.

Saturday's figure reflects a decrease in 241 patients since Friday, when the number of patients in hospitals Friday was 9,215, AHCA data shows.

According to AHCA, the agency began collecting the data on July 4; but had only made public hospitalization data as of July 10.

Health care system under strain: Fifty hospitals in Florida have reached intensive care unit capacity and show no ICU beds available, according to AHCA data.

Eight of the hospitals at capacity are in Miami-Dade County and six of them are in Broward County, AHCA data shows.

Another 42 hospitals have 10% or less ICU capacity available, according to AHCA.

To note: Florida’s hospitalization data only includes patients for which Covid-19 is the primary reason for admission and care, according to AHCA.

Therefore, patients who are already at the hospital for other procedures and have tested positive for coronavirus are excluded from the state total.