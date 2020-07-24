All Americans must have the option to vote by mail in the general election in November to protect against the coronavirus in crowded polling stations, a group of doctors, nurses and public health officials warned in a letter sent to Congressional leaders Thursday.

Every US state has a vote-by-mail or absentee ballot option, but about a third of states only allow it in certain circumstances.

That is unacceptable during a pandemic when people’s health, and possibly lives, are at risk from a potentially deadly virus, the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health said in the letter.

It was addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and minority leader Chuck Schumer.

“At all levels of government, the 2020 elections must not force people to pit their health against their job as a citizen, which is to vote,” Mona Sarfaty, the director of the consortium, said in a statement.

“It is already clear that fear of infection will keep some staff away from polling places, leading to longer waits and greater exposure. Individuals will face increased risk of contagion."

Polling stations are often crowded with long lines that make social distancing difficult.

“We write to urge you to move rapidly and aggressively to ensure that every person in the US who is eligible to vote is able to do so without risking their health,” the group said in the letter.