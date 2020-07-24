Covid-19 cases start to plateau in these 4 hotspots, White House coronavirus official says

A sign calling for the wearing of face coverings in shops is displayed in Leeds, England, on July 23. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Face coverings are now required for anyone entering shops and supermarkets in England, as new rules intended to limit the spread of coronavirus come into force.

Guidance published by the government on Thursday said the rules also apply to banks, post offices, enclosed transport hubs and shopping malls.

Customers buying food to take away from cafes and shops must also wear a mask. However, venues such as eat-in pubs, restaurants, gyms and salons, where other precautionary measures are in place, will be exempt.

Those who fail to wear a mask could face a fine of up to £100 ($127).

However, children under 11 and people with disabilities or certain health conditions including breathing difficulties are exempt from the requirement to cover their face.

The enforcement of the rules will left to the police.

A number of retailers in England, including major supermarkets, have said they encourage customers to wear face coverings, but that they will not enforce the rule or challenge shoppers without masks.

A Downing Street statement last week said shop employees and retailers should encourage people to comply, but enforcement would be carried out by the police.

According to the government guidance, the police have been clear throughout the pandemic that they will “engage, explain, encourage and finally enforce as a last resort.”

Downing Street announced the change last week, bringing England into line with Scotland and other European nations, such as Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece, which have already made it compulsory to wear face coverings inside shops.

UK government advice since May has been for the public to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces where they may come into contact with people they wouldn’t usually meet. Face masks have been mandatory on public transport in England from mid-June.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was vital for people to continue to shop safely as the country moves into the next stage of easing coronavirus restrictions.

"Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance," he said. "I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged people to abide by the new rules and cover their face, saying "small actions" like this could help save "countless lives."