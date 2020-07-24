We should have been clamping down not opening up, Bill Gates says

Americans should have clamped down on public gatherings instead of opening up, global philanthropist and coronavirus vaccine funder Bill Gates said Thursday on CNN’s Global Town Hall Coronavirus: Facts and Fears.
“There's certainly some activities that the benefit they provide versus the risk of infection means they probably shouldn't be allowed for the rest of this year and until the numbers get way, way down,” Gates said.
Going to bars is one of those activities, he said.
“I joke if people went into bars and they didn’t talk, it’d be okay to just sit quietly and drink. But, you know, restaurants, public gatherings, we should have clamped down on those even more at the time we opened them up,” said Gates.
“And people said hey, your cases are increasing so you can't be opening up and people hope that we get away with that because people like to come out, but we didn't. In most parts of the country we didn't get away with it.”
Coronavirus cases are surging across parts of the United States and hundreds of people are now dying again every day from the deadly virus.