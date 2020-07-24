World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott and Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 12:56 a.m. ET, July 24, 2020
54 min ago

We should have been clamping down not opening up, Bill Gates says

From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Americans should have clamped down on public gatherings instead of opening up, global philanthropist and coronavirus vaccine funder Bill Gates said Thursday on CNN’s Global Town Hall Coronavirus: Facts and Fears.

“There's certainly some activities that the benefit they provide versus the risk of infection means they probably shouldn't be allowed for the rest of this year and until the numbers get way, way down,” Gates said. 

Going to bars is one of those activities, he said.

“I joke if people went into bars and they didn’t talk, it’d be okay to just sit quietly and drink. But, you know, restaurants, public gatherings, we should have clamped down on those even more at the time we opened them up,” said Gates.
“And people said hey, your cases are increasing so you can't be opening up and people hope that we get away with that because people like to come out, but we didn't. In most parts of the country we didn't get away with it.”

Coronavirus cases are surging across parts of the United States and hundreds of people are now dying again every day from the deadly virus.

53 min ago

Here's what Bill Gates says he learned from the Covid-19 pandemic

When asked what he learned from the Covid-19 outbreak, philanthropist Bill Gates said that testing needs to be "10 times faster."

Gates said he plans to invest in testing for future pandemics.

"We will invest — and I know the US government and other governments will — in having vaccine platforms that get us very rapid results. Likewise, next time we'll be able to scale up diagnostics 10 times faster than this time. And antivirals and antibodies, we'll be able to do those more quickly," he said.

Gates continued: "It's sad that it took this, you know, these deaths, the economic pain, the divisiveness that we still aren't sure how quickly it will end, but they are indeed a priority and the potential to solve these things is absolutely there. That's why I was excited in 2015 that even if tens of billions had gone into these things, this is exactly the kind of thing that could have been stopped before it did significant damage."

54 min ago

A coronavirus vaccine will likely be multi-dose, Bill Gates says

Early data on a coronavirus vaccine shows that it will take more than one dose to protect people from the virus, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates told CNN tonight.

Gates, who along with his wife Melinda, runs the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation which pledged up to $100 million in February to help contain the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

These funds have also been used to help find a vaccine for the virus, limit its spread and improve the detection and treatment of patients.

"None of the candidates that we have much data on look like they'll work with a single dose. So these are all multi-dose vaccines. If we look at the elderly, some of the constructs might require more than two doses to get the protection we want," Gates said during CNN's town hall Thursday. "The vaccine has to be safe, it's got to reduce transmission, and then it's got to protect the health of the individual. And these vaccines, the FDA laid out how they want these trials to be done. Fortunately, they required a proof of efficacy. But they set the bar pretty low at 50% efficacy. So the first vaccine that gets approved may be fairly weak in some of these criteria."

Gates said that his foundation is funding not only the first generation of vaccines and the capacity for those, "but also a second generation that will be ready four to six months later that may get us closer to 100% protection or 100% transmission reduction."

"So there's a lot of uncertainty in the vaccine enterprise, which is hard to explain, you know, when people want to summarize is the vaccine miracle on its way," Gates added.