Record number of new Covid-19 cases reported to WHO over the past 24 hours

There were 284,196 new Covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in the last 24 hours, according to a situation report published Friday.

The total number of cases that have been reported to WHO from around the globe is now 15,296,926.

The rise in newly reported cases sets another record for cases reported to WHO within a 24-hour period. The previous record was set last Saturday, with 259,848 new cases of Covid-19.

Friday's report also noted there were 9,753 additional Covid-19 deaths reported to WHO in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths worldwide to 628,903.