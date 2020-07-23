The coronavirus pandemic will cause Australia’s GDP to fall by 4.75% in the fiscal year 2020-1, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said today.

Inflated welfare programs and plummeting tax receipts are the cause of the dip in the country’s GDP, according to Treasury, with the country’s official unemployment rate forecast to rise to 9.25%, Frydenberg said.

The Australian government says it has spent $117 billion (AUD $164 billion) on welfare, wage support, and economic stimulus measures since the pandemic began. Frydenberg on Thursday said that spending has prevented the loss of around 700,000 jobs.

Australia’s gross debt will rise to $608 billion (AUD $851.9 billion), over a third of the country's GDP, according to Treasury. The 2020-1 budget will fall $131 billion (AUD$184.5 billion) into deficit, despite a pre-Covid projection of a AUD $5 billion budget surplus for the fiscal year.

“These are harsh numbers,” Frydenberg said on Thursday. This year’s budget deficit as a portion of GDP is the highest since World War II.