Treasury secretary says there's no payroll tax cut in GOP stimulus bill

Payroll tax cuts have had mixed results in the past, and some economists argue that it's not the best way to boost the economy right now.
A payroll tax cut would reduce the amount taken out of workers' paychecks tofund federal programsincluding Social Security and Medicare.
Congress would have to decide how much to reduce the rate and how long the tax holiday would last.
Currently, workers pay about 7.65% of their wage and salary incomes. Employers match the amountwhile those who are self-employed pay both shares, though they get to deduct the employer portion.
22 min ago
Birx and Fauci express concern about pandemic as Trump paints a rosy picture
From CNN's Betsy Klein
As President Trump touts progress amid the coronavirus pandemic at scripted, on-message briefings this week, top members of the coronavirus task force are privately – and publicly – expressing concern about burgeoning outbreaks across the country.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that the US is “certainly not at the end of the game,” with a series of baseball metaphors.
“I'm not even sure we're halfway through. I mean, obviously, if you want to do a score I don't want to get too cute about it but certainly we are not winning the game right now, we are not leading it,” Fauci said.
And in audio obtained by journalism nonprofit Center for Public Integrity, coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx privately told a group of state and local health officials about a concerning rise in cases in a series of cities, warning the officials to take mitigation action as soon as they see signs of percent positivity increasing.
“There are cities that are lagging behind and we have new increases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Baltimore, so we’re tracking this very closely. We’re working with the state officials to make sure we’re responding together, but when you first see that increased test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts,” she said during the Wednesday call.
Birx continued: “I know it may look small, and you may say that only went from five to five and a half, and we’re going to wait and see what happens. If you wait another three to four, even five, days, you’ll start to see a dramatic increase in cases. So finding and tracing those very early individuals is really critical.”
Birx told the officials in places experiencing increased test positivity to “(make) sure they’re being aggressive about mitigation efforts,” noting that the administration provides governors with a weekly report with clear recommendations for mitigation.
One such report, also obtained by CPI last week, recommended that 18 states in the task force-defined “red zone” for cases should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases. Those reports are not made publicly available.
Birx told the officials there are “small glimmers of decreasing test positivity in many of our metros in Texas and of course in Phoenix,” but the task force has “deep concerns about specific metros, of course in Florida, and spreading epidemic in California into the Central Valley.”
A White House spokesperson said Birx’s comments were in line with Trump’s briefing remarks on Wednesday.
“This doesn’t deviate from what the President said yesterday. The virus is still with us, we have some states and metros with significant outbreaks, and we must take this incredibly seriously,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN.
But Trump cherry-picked some of the more hopeful aspects of the pandemic in his briefings, and declined to appear alongside his top public health officials, telling reporters that appearing solo at the podium was a “very concise way of doing it.”
39 min ago
World's biggest movie theater chain postpones reopening again in the US
From CNN’s Frank Pallotta
With summer blockbusters pushing back their release dates because of coronavirus, AMC Theatres is delaying its opening once again.
The world's biggest movie theater chain is postponing the reopening of its US theaters to "mid-to-late August," the company said on Thursday.
AMC was set to have a phased reopening on July 15 with the hopes of being fully operational by July 24. That date was then pushed back to July 30 late last month.
"This new timing reflects currently expected release dates for much anticipated blockbusters like Warner Bros.' Tenet and Disney's Mulan, as well as release dates for several other new movies coming to AMC's big screens," the company said in a release.
52 min ago
Senate GOP set to unveil stimulus plan today. Here's what is expected in the package.
From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett
Key senators and White House negotiators said Wednesday they had reached a deal on a key piece of their stimulus package, setting the stage for the release of their long-awaited full proposal.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told members he plans to unveil the package Thursday not as a single bill, but in pieces based on jurisdiction, GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri told reporters.
The agreement marks progress in what has been an unwieldy several days on Capitol Hill for Republicans, with splits on policy becoming public between Republican senators and the White House — and among Senate Republicans themselves.
What is expected in the plan: Senate Appropriations Chair Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, announced the "fundamental agreement" on the funding piece of the GOP plan, which would include $105 billion for schools and additional billions in funds for testing.
Blunt, the chair of the health panel on the Appropriations Committee, said the appropriations agreement would include $105 billion for schools that would be divided as $70 billion for K-12, $30 billion for colleges and universities and $5 billion for governors to use at their discretion.
Of the $70 billion, $35 billion would be for all schools on a per capita basis and the remaining amount would be directed toward schools reopening and the costs associated with that.
Specific language will be included in the proposal to provide guidelines for how schools would qualify for the second pot of money, but the proposal would leave much of the decision making up to governors.
Additionally, the agreement includes funds for testing — a major sticking point between White House negotiators and their Senate GOP counterparts. The topline number would be $25 billion, which would comprise $16 billion in new funds and a commitment from the administration to designate for use the $9 billion in leftover funds.
Meadows said no final decisions had been made about what the GOP proposal would include on the extension of the federal enhancement of unemployment insurance or what has been decided on a payroll tax cut, which President Trump has made a priority in spite of resistance from a large number of Republican senators.
Another 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
From CNN’s Anneken Tappe
Another 1.4 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, according to the Department of Labor.
Four months after the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the health of Americans, their economy and their labor market, the upswing in economic data is tapering off.
A resurgence in infections and a rollback of reopening plans in several states is making it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force following the pandemic lockdown.
Continued claims — which count people who have applied for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks — slipped to 16.2 million, down by more than 1 million from the week prior.
1 hr ago
Trump is still 100% for schools opening, but school officials are running the other way
Analysis by CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
This might be the most obvious thing in the world, but parents need to come to grips with the fact that their kids probably aren't going to be in classrooms this fall.
There will be exceptions, sure, in places where schools do open for normal hours or something close to it. There will be kids who go part-time (this is becoming known as the "hybrid" option). But it's becoming clear that a large portion of the country's kids won't be in class and parents need to start planning for that if they haven't already.
Trump didn't mention his recent demand that US schools open this fall, Covid-be-damned, at his first briefing on the coronavirus since April. But he said Wednesday that he "would like to see the schools open 100%" — and then immediately pivoted to the economy, which is why he wants schools to reopen.
Together those comprise a major chunk of the DC suburbs. Kids in the nation's capital won't know until July 31 if the city will offer any kind of in-person education this fall or whether it will be online.
There may not be an exhaustive database of the country's 13,000 school district plans, but the snapshot at Education Week is pretty darn good (and maddening to read).
It shows five of the nation's 10 largest districts will be distance learning this fall, which begins next month for most kids.
Or not. Some districts don't have a start date. Others are delaying into September. New York City's mayor has pledged to implement a hybrid model, but details are still in flux and the state's governor must sign off. He won't do that until August.
Miami mayor explains why he's doubling mask mandate fines
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that the Florida city will increase its penalties for people not adhering to its mask mandate, raising the amount from $50 to $100 for first and second offenses. Violators could face arrest for third offenses.
“We want to make sure people follow the rules. We're seeing some early evidence that the mask-in-public rule is working and we want to make sure it's being adopted universally in our population,” Suarez said on CNN’s “New Day.”
Suarez said that 39 officers this week will be dedicated solely to mask enforcement.
“We want to make sure that we're able to continue these gains so that we don't have to take more dramatic measures,” he said.
Suarez said the situation in Miami has improved, so he isn't planning on implementing a stay-at-home order.
“Just a few days ago, we were at 60 new cases per day. …We're down to 20 new cases a day, which means that the remediation efforts that we've taken, including the mask-in-public rule, are working,” Suarez said.
“We're being patient and letting those remediation efforts take full effect before making any decisions,” he added.
Suarez said that delays in testing are leading to further coronavirus spread, particularly in large households, contradicting the President, who called testing “overrated.”
1 hr 12 min ago
Catch up: Start your day with the latest coronavirus updates
If you're just reading in, here are the latest updates from around the country:
A vaccine deal: The US government has reached a $1.95 billion agreement with the drug company Pfizer to produce at least 100 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Depending on when one is made available, the doses could start shipping out as early as the last quarter of this year.
Staggering new numbers: In the past two weeks, the US recorded more than 915,000 new cases of coronavirus — that's more than the cases reported across the country for the whole month of June. The US also recorded its second straight day with more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths.
GOP's stimulus plans: White House negotiators say they've reached a deal on the general aspects of a new stimulus package, which means we could see the GOP's long-awaited full proposal soon. The plan will feature $105 billion for schools and additional billions in coronavirus response funds.
Inside the hotspots: In Florida, 53 hospitals have reached ICU capacity and show zero ICU beds available for the second day in a row. In Texas, the state broke its record for hospitalizations two days in a row this week, with 10,848 patients reported Tuesday and 10,893 reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, Californiasurpassed New York with the most cases in the nation this week.
1 hr 36 min ago
An Italian-American love affair has been put on ice this summer
From CNN's Maria Pasquale
Americans have long had a love affair with Italy. This summer, that relationship is on hiatus, and Italy is feeling the heartache.
According to the Italian government's statistics bureau, 6 million US travelers choose Italy for their vacation each year. Lured by timeless dolce vita, dramatic coastal beach settings, food and wine, history and so much more, US travelers will largely have to do without this year.
As Europe transitions out of the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, border closures remain in place with only a handful of non-EU nations added to a "safe" list for essential travel only.
Italy hasn't adopted the EU's recommended list of safe countries, and the US -- deemed a high risk because of a surge in coronavirus cases -- wasn't even on the list to begin with.