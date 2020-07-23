World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott, Brad Lendon, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 3:50 p.m. ET, July 23, 2020
3 hr 19 min ago

White House conceded to Senate GOP demands in key areas of recovery package, senators say

From CNN's Manu Raju

US Senator Roy Blunt speaks during a US Senate hearing in Washington, DC, on July 2.
US Senator Roy Blunt speaks during a US Senate hearing in Washington, DC, on July 2. Saul Loeb/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Republican senators say the White House conceded to Senate Republican demands during the negotiations — namely on money for contact tracing and testing, making funds available for schools that stay closed and dropping President Trump's demand for a payroll tax cut.

On school funding: After Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos warned that aid to schools would be withheld without them fully reopening, the Senate GOP pushed back and charted a different course.

According to Sen. Roy Blunt, a key negotiator in the GOP-White House deal, he said about half of the $70 billion for K-12 schools in the plan would be given regardless if they are open or not. The other half would "go out on the basis that you have more expenses if you’re back to school than you do if you’re not."

Blunt added: "But none of the college money and only half of the elementary and secondary money would be conditional on returning to school. And that doesn’t mean returning to five-days-a-week school."

On the payroll tax cut: The White House has acknowledged that it dropped the payroll tax cut, something that Republican senators indicated would do little to stimulate the economy.

On tracing and testing: And the White House agreed to ramp up testing to $25 billion after suggesting that there was already plenty of unspent money to use for testing and contact tracing. The GOP deal would provide $16 billion in new money, with an additional $9 billion redirected from the March stimulus law to spend on testing and tracing.

"We did get the $25 billion we wanted, but part of it was being sure they were gonna spend $9 billion that was not specifically allocated to testing on testing," Blunt said.

How this unfolded: Several Republicans pointed out that the White House had to move quickly in the GOP direction in order to get a deal together.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican up for reelection, contended he was not concerned that it took all week to get their party's proposal together, but noted the White House "moved in our direction."

"We had to resolve some of the conflicts with the administration," Tillis said. "They've moved in our direction, it's a normal part of the sausage factory."

Sen. Lamar Alexander, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said a key issue that the White House and Senate GOP agreed to was how to defer student loan payments. He said the two agreed to continue deferring student loan payments after October "if you don't have any income but once you start making the income, you'll never have to pay more than 10 percent of it on your student loan after you deduct, rent, mortgage and food."

Asked about Trump's claim that testing is "overrated," Alexander pushed back.

"I can give you my opinion on testing which is that testing is essential," Alexander said. "And I think probably the most important activity we have going on in the government right now in terms of identifying the disease, containing it, and creating confidence to go back to school and that work is the work Dr. [Francis] Collins is doing in the National Institutes of Health to create new ways to get a quick test so you can get a result within an hour."

Alexander added: "You can do that, then you can test whole classes, you can test teachers, you can test employees, there’ll be an oversupply of quick tests and I think all the discussions about testing with disappear."

CNN's Rebecca Grandahl contributed to this report

3 hr 25 min ago

Spike in Covid-19 cases may weaken the pace of economic recovery, analysts say

From CNN’s Alison Kosik

A man jogs past tourist shops on June 30 in Hollywood, California.
A man jogs past tourist shops on June 30 in Hollywood, California. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Analysts at Moody’s Investors Service said a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the expiration of federal relief measures will “imperil economic recovery.”

Though Moody’s expects “the recovery to continue over the second half of this year and unemployment to gradually decline, the worsening situation is putting the ongoing US consumption recovery at risk.” 

The group’s analysis found that metro areas including Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas, where cases have spiked, together account for 26.8% of GDP. Despite retail sales having a strong “monthly pickup“ in May and June, the group said “the improving trend may not carry through July and the coming months.” 

Moody’s said even without stringent lockdowns, fear of infection will likely cause consumers to voluntarily cut back on economic activities that require a high degree of person-to-person contact. The analysts also said a reduction in federal support from current levels would constitute a financial shock for many households and businesses.

3 hr 51 min ago

New York governor reports lowest hospitalization rate in months: "All good news"

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

NY1
NY1

There were at least 706 coronavirus-related hospitalizations Wednesday, the lowest number since March 18, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference today.

"All good news," Cuomo said about the data. Cuomo added that the state had climbed the "highest and hardest mountain" and they do not want to climb any more mountains related to the virus.

Meanwhile, at least 13 people across New York state died from the virus Wednesday.

Of the 69,698 Covid-19 tests administered Wednesday, 811 — or 1.1% — were positive for the virus.

 

3 hr 48 min ago

Nancy Pelosi on expected GOP stimulus plan: "What we have seen so far falls very short"

From CNN's Clare Foran and Haley Byrd

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Republicans have yet to formally release their next Covid-19 stimulus proposal, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that “what we have seen so far falls very short of the challenge that we face in order to defeat the virus.”

Pelosi was joined by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for her weekly news conference today.

“Democrats have waited for months for our Senate Republican colleagues to get serious about helping the American people who have suffered so much during this pandemic,” and said that Democrats are “still waiting for the Republicans to put together a partisan bill that will never become law just so they can muster up the courage to negotiate," Schumer said .

He said it is impossible to negotiate with Republicans as long as they have not shared their plan with Democrats. He called for a “specific proposal” because “the devil is in the details.”

“We don’t know what it is. We hear different things all the time from different people,” Schumer said.

Asked about unemployment insurance benefits, Pelosi said she is “all for the $600 because people really need it.” Republicans have considered a substantially lower number, as the provisions are set to expire at the end of the month.

Pelosi said she would not accept a short term, temporary extension of the unemployment benefits. 

“No, no. This is the package. We cannot piecemeal this,” she said.

3 hr 56 min ago

More than 300,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 if trajectory doesn't change, former FDA head says

From CNN's Health Gisela Crespo

Former US Food and Drug Administrator Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the US could see upwards of 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 if the country doesn't change its trajectory.

"In the United States, probably, you know, by the end of the year, we could have upwards of 300,000 if we continue on the current trajectory. Right now, we have close to a thousand casualties a day, so if we don't change that trajectory, you could do the math and see where we are at towards the end of the year," Gottlieb said Wednesday during an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box.

Gottlieb explained that while in-hospital mortality from the virus has declined, "the problem is we're hospitalizing a lot of patients."

"Right now we're gonna break our old record in terms of the total number of hospitalizations, which was 60,000. We're at 59,000 now and we're gonna eclipse that in the next week. So even if we end up preserving more life in the hospital – which we’re doing – if we end up hospitalizing a whole lot more patients, you’re ultimately going to have a lot of casualties, unfortunately, from this virus," Gottlieb said.

4 hr 7 min ago

Florida reports a record 173 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

From Rosa Flores and Denise Royal

The state of Florida is reporting 10,249 new cases of Covid-19 and 173 additional deaths on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 156 deaths on July 16, according to Florida Department of Health.

This brings the state's total cases to at least 389,868 according to the state department of health. The statewide resident death toll is now 5,518.

3 hr 50 min ago

Infectious disease expert: “We will never eradicate this virus”

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says it’s very likely that the world will never be rid of coronavirus. 

“We will never eradicate this virus,” Osterholm said on CNN’s “Newsroom,” comparing the coronavirus to HIV, explaining that we’ll be able to control it but it’ll never fully disappear. 

“This is here for the rest of all humankind. This is a virus we’re never going to get rid of,” he said. 

Osterholm’s comments come a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, said he doesn’t “really see us eradicating” the virus fully.  

“Until we actually have a commitment to getting this virus to a very, very low level, we're not going to really do much except continue to put out this raging forest fire the best we can,” Osterholm said. 

Osterholm also said that while great progress is being made in the development of Covid-19 vaccine, the first iteration will be only one step. 

“The best, I think, we can hope for is a vaccine that protects most of us for at least months and maybe not years. That next level of vaccines would try to do more with the immune system than we have now. But they're far, far off into the future. They’re not going to have any impact on what we're doing right now.”  

Watch the interview:

4 hr 17 min ago

Timeline for release of GOP relief proposal is in flux, White House negotiators say

From CNN's Phil Mattingly

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speak to reporters as they leave a coronavirus aid meeting in Washington, DC, on July 23.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speak to reporters as they leave a coronavirus aid meeting in Washington, DC, on July 23. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the discussions between White House negotiators and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “very productive,” but acknowledged that while there is a “fundamental agreement,” both sides still need to review and finalize text – which can be a time consuming process. 

“Whether this gets introduced today or not, we’re still looking at the timing,” Mnuchin said. Senate Republicans had planned to introduce the multi-part proposal on Thursday.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows acknowledged the time crunch negotiators currently face, given the upcoming weekend and the expected funeral of Rep. John Lewis next week.

“We’re working expeditiously and it’s why we’ll probably be back up here this afternoon,” Meadows said. 

The real deadline negotiators are focused on, Mnuchin reiterated, is the expiration of the federal enhancement of unemployment insurance at the end of next week.

On unemployment insurance, Mnuchin reiterated that the GOP plan would seek to replace the $600 enhancement with the equivalent of “approximately 70%” of wage replacement.

Other key details of the stimulus proposal: Negotiators are still working through the mechanical details of how to implement that given the issues many states have with their individual systems. The benefit extension would be through the end of the year.

Mnuchin said on direct payments, “We’re talking about the same provision as last time. Our proposal is the exact same provision as last time.” Senate Republicans have proposed targeting the stimulus checks toward lower-income individuals. In the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, checks of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families based on adjusted gross income, and $500 for each child.

On the Paycheck Protection Program, Mnuchin said the proposal would allow for businesses to apply for a second forgivable loan through the program if they have under 300 employees and can demonstrate revenue losses of 50 percent or more.

As to the long path ahead for negotiations with Democrats, Mnuchin pointed to past deadline deals made with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 

“We can work quickly when there’s areas of agreement,” Mnuchin said.

Meadows also cited the looming unemployment cliff: “Those deadlines on Capitol Hill always work magic in the 11th hour.”

4 hr 37 min ago

Want to reopen schools safely? Community spread "must not be explosive," expert says.

From CNN's Gisela Crespo

Community spread of Covid-19 must be controlled in order to reopen schools safely, Dr. Wendy Armstrong, a professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, said on Thursday.

Armstrong said countries that have been successful in resuming in-person education for children have been able to do so due to low community transmission of the virus at the time and careful measures to avoid spread in the classroom.

"In order for schools to open safely, community spread must be controlled and must not be explosive," Armstrong said during a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America and The School Superintendents Association.

Armstrong said schools should put in place plans that include wearing face masks, physical distancing, cleaning and ventilation.

"There need to be thoughtful evidence-based plans for what to do when positive students are identified," Armstrong explained. "Schools must plan when should they close again. And these plans must be flexible to accommodate new knowledge.

Armstrong said there also needs to be access to testing with a quick turnaround time. "Testing with results eight days later is not helpful in this setting, and there needs to be access to public health interventions and contract tracing," she said.

Reopening schools may underscore disparities that have being brought to light by the pandemic, Armstrong said. "Clearly, more-resource schools are going to have more options available to them than schools with fewer resources, and there is the risk that this could promote the disparities that already exist with this virus among our children," she explained.

Noelle Ellerson Ng, an associate executive director of policy and advocacy with AASA said "there will be very few school districts that will fully open," adding that when it comes to reopening schools, "it absolutely has to be a state and local decision informed by science, guidance and best practices driven by doctors, health policy experts and scientists."

"That is how you get ahead of something like a pandemic. And then you arm your education leaders – like superintendents and school board members – to then apply that to their areas of action," Ellerson added.