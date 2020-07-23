New Mexico delays in-person learning through at least Labor Day

Pool

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams believes Florida can turn things around in time to reopen schools in August, Adams told CNN.

Earlier this week, Adams said transmission rates needed to go down before schools could reopen.

CNN shared with Adams the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, showing that the positivity rate in the state has ranged from 13% to 18% in the past two weeks and that the 14-day average positivity rate in Miami-Dade County is 20%. The school year in Florida begins in August.

“I do think it’s possible in about a month,” Adams said. “We’ve seen places around the United States and around the world turn around very high case rates in just a few weeks. The disease course is only two weeks. That’s how long it takes coronavirus to go through your system. That means we can break the cycle if we can do the right thing in just a couple of weeks. It will probably take a couple of cycles. But a month is enough time to for us to turn around these case rates."

"We just need everyone to do their part and not fixate on what’s going to happen a month from now and fixate on what we can do today to make school openings in a month a reality," he added.

During a live address Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued for the reopening of schools in part because children, he said, were at a lower risk and played the “smallest role in transmission” of the virus.

CNN asked Adams about a South Korea study published this week by the CDC that concluded minors between the ages of 10 to 19 spread the virus at least as well as adults. Adams said the study is credible.

“It's important to know that for younger people, the virus is lower risk for complications than death. But low risk doesn't mean no risk,” Adams said.