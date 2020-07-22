Indonesia reports 1,655 new Covid-19 cases, total number nears 90,000
From CNN’s Sophie Jeong in Seoul, South Korea, and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong
Indonesia has reported 1,655 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the country to 89,869, according to the country's health ministry.
The country has now recorded 4,320 coronavirus-related deaths, the ministry said on Tuesday.
As of Monday, most confirmed cases were in Jakarta, East Java, South Sulawesi, Central Java, West Java and South Kalimantan, according to a situation report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Starting from July 5, 2020, the Jakarta administration has gradually lifted restrictions and opened several public facilities at half capacity, including places of worship and outdoor sports courts, according to state-run Antara News.
7 min ago
US lawmakers perplexed by billions in unspent Covid-19 testing money
From CNN's Lauren Fox
Despite severe shortages in coronavirus testing supplies and lags in results, the Trump administration is still sitting on billions of dollars in unused funding that Congress allocated months ago.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have questions about why the money has not been used as testing continues to fall well short of the national need.
"It's probably a logistical problem as much as anything else, but yeah, it's a concern," said Republican. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.
As negotiations have ramped up between the White House and Senate Republicans in recent days on whether to include more funding for testing in the next round of stimulus, the White House pushed against more money over the weekend, arguing that billions remain unspent.
But lawmakers and aides -- who estimate the remaining amount at about $7 billion to $8 billion -- say they've been unable to get a clear answer to why that money hasn't been touched in the first place.
Argentina sees record new coronavirus cases and deaths
From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota
Argentina's health ministry reported a record new 5,344 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 136,118.
The ministry also reported 117 new deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours, which is also the highest daily tally so far, raising the total death toll to 2,490.
The coronavirus outbreak remains highly localized in Argentina, however, with over 90% of cases located in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, according to the ministry.
South American countries including Brazil and Peru have seen some of the world's worst coronavirus epidemics, with the region facing rapidly rising infection rates.
7 min ago
Mexico surpasses 40,000 Covid-19 deaths
From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City
Mexico surpassed 40,000 Covid-19 deaths Tuesday, after the country's health ministry reported 915 new deaths from the virus.
The country's death toll now stands at 40,400.
The ministry also reported another rise in infections, with 6,859 newly confirmed cases bringing Mexico's total number to 356,255.
Almost 900,000 new Covid-19 cases and nearly 22,000 deaths were reported last week in the Americas, with Brazil, Mexico and the United States reporting most of the new cases and deaths, Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday.
7 min ago
Coronavirus will hit US county budgets to the tune of $202 billion, association says
From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox
The US’s 3,000 counties expect this year’s coronavirus pandemic to hit their budgets to the tune of $202 billion, meaning cuts in services, jobs and infrastructure projects, according to a survey published Tuesday.
Already, 71% of counties have cut or delayed capital investments such as infrastructure and economic development projects, the US' National Association of Counties (NACo) said in its report. And 68% reported they have cut services such as public safety and health services.
“Counties anticipate (a) $202 billion impact to budgets through FY2021, with widespread economic consequences,” the report reads.
“Alongside $30 billion of additional expenditures and $114 billion of lost county-generated revenue, NACo forecasts a $58 billion cut in state funding for counties as states collectively anticipate a $555 billion budget shortfall,” it adds.
The group said counties employ 328,000 hospital workers, 374,000 law enforcement officers, 93,000 firefighting staff and 200,000 public health workers. Jails, airports, 911 call centers, child and domestic protective services and services for the elderly could all be impacted.
8 min ago
US daily coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
From CNN’s Brandon Miller
Tuesday’s reported deaths from coronavirus have topped 1,000 in the United States for the first time in two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As of 9:45 p.m. ET, 1,056 deaths have been reported, along with 62,752 new cases of the virus. On July 7, the death toll was 1,195 -- the only other time in July that threshold has been crossed. Today’s death count will not be finalized for a few more hours.
So far this year, one-quarter of all days (59 out of 202) have seen a death toll from the virus exceeding 1,000.
8 min ago
Colombia's coronavirus death toll surpasses 7,000
From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon
Colombia's health ministry reported 7,033 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 211,038 cases.
The ministry also reported 239 new fatalities, bringing the nationwide total death toll to 7,166.
Despite the growing number of cases, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz defended Colombia's strategy not to impose a nationwide lockdown and instead try to isolate the hotspots across the country.
Speaking on television on Tuesday, Ruiz said, "This approach is much more effective than shutting down the whole country."
8 min ago
Pelosi: Trump has recognized the "mistakes that he has made"
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump's briefing earlier in the day, in which he warned the pandemic would probably get worse before it gets better, saying he had realized his early actions and rhetoric were in error.
"He recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it will get better because of his inaction and in fact clearly it is the 'Trump virus,'" she said, speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
"If he had said months ago 'let's wear a mask, let's socially distance' instead of having rallies.... then more people would have followed his lead," Pelosi added. "He is the President of the United States."
In today's briefing that lasted around 30 minutes, Trump again said he believed the virus would disappear and insisted the American response to the pandemic was "much better" than in other places.
But he also offered more realistic projections that his advisers hope will make him appear like a sober-minded leader.
"It will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better," Trump said, echoing a prediction he made at the start of April of a "rough" two weeks ahead.
Pelosi suggested that Trump ought to have taken the tone he took today in March, instead of waiting until the virus surged across the country.
"If it's important to wear a mask now, it would have been important to wear it in March instead of telling us that by April, we would all be going to church together," she said. "I wish that were the case."
9 min ago
Indianapolis 500 to require fans wear face coverings
From CNN's Kevin Dotson
Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced Tuesday that fan attendance of approximately 25% of capacity will be allowed at the 2020 Indianapolis 500, and all attendees will be required to wear face coverings.
Race officials originally announced in late June a planned attendance of 50% of capacity, but said Tuesday that policies and procedures put into effect by Indianapolis Motor Speedway led to this new reduced attendance.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, Indy 500 organizers were hoping to draw more than 300,000 attendees this year. Twenty-five percent of that total would still make the 2020 Indy 500 the most attended sporting event in the US since the onset of the pandemic.
The race is scheduled for August 23 after being postponed from its original date of May 24.
Race officials plan to unveil a nearly 100-page plan of guidelines and protocols for how the race will be run on July 22.