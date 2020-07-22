From CNN’s Sophie Jeong in Seoul, South Korea, and Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

A man reacts as a health worker collects a nasal sample during a mass test for COVID-19 in Tangerang, Indonesia, on Thursday, July 21. Tatan Syuflana/AP

Indonesia has reported 1,655 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the country to 89,869, according to the country's health ministry.

The country has now recorded 4,320 coronavirus-related deaths, the ministry said on Tuesday.

As of Monday, most confirmed cases were in Jakarta, East Java, South Sulawesi, Central Java, West Java and South Kalimantan, according to a situation report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Starting from July 5, 2020, the Jakarta administration has gradually lifted restrictions and opened several public facilities at half capacity, including places of worship and outdoor sports courts, according to state-run Antara News.