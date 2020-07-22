World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Ben Westcott, Steve George, Tara John, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:50 p.m. ET, July 22, 2020
65 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

New York's MTA: Covid-19 pandemic has created "the most challenging" budget crisis

From CNN's Sheena Jones

A person commutes on the subway in the Brooklyn borough on June 22 in New York City.
A person commutes on the subway in the Brooklyn borough on June 22 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it needs more money from the federal government in order to continue operating. 

In a statement, the agency said the Covid-19 pandemic has decimated its revenue across all areas and has caused “the most challenging” budget crisis for the agency, a release says. 

The agency — which operates New York City's subway system as well as buses, commuter rails, bridges and tunnels in the area — is requesting the US Senate give it at least $3.9 billion to get through the end of the year and $10.3bBillion to get through 2021, the release says. 

“To say that these challenges are existential in scope isn’t an exaggeration,” MTA Chair and CEO Patrick J. Foye said. “Without further substantial assistance from the federal government, anything and everything must be on the table with respect to responding to financial damage from the pandemic. We are the lifeblood of the region’s economy and the fallout from Washington’s failure to act would have national consequences."

The agency plans on undertaking the largest cost-cutting actions in the agency’s history by reducing overtime, consultant contracts and non-labor expenses, the release said.

4 min ago

Illinois reports highest daily total of new Covid-19 cases this month

From CNN’s Kay Jones

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today that the state is reporting nearly 1,600 new Covid-19 cases, its highest one-day total in the month of July. 

Illinois has reported a total of 165,301 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Public Health (IDPH), and 7,347 total deaths. 

Pritzker said the state also set a new record for tests, surpassing 40,000 tests in three of the last seven days. Illinois has conducted over 2.3 million tests during the pandemic. IDPH said that positivity rate over the past week is at 3.2%

Pritzker urged residents of the state to wear masks, saying that it doesn’t take long to reverse the progress made in getting the positivity rate down. However, he said that the numbers appear to be gradually rising and that it’s a concern. 

 “This virus is not a blue state virus and it’s not a red state virus. The deadly nature of this virus is not a hoax. Choosing to go out in public without a mask is not a political statement,” Pritzker said. “It demonstrates a callous disregard for people in the community and in your country and in our state and our nation. The enemy is not your mask. If you’re not wearing a mask in public, you’re endangering everyone around you. So the enemy is you.” 

Pritzker said that he is counting on leaders throughout the state to do what they know is right to protect the residents. He also said they want local residents to hold elected leaders accountable as well to keep the numbers down. 

Note: These numbers were released by the Illinois Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

 

8 min ago

New Jersey reports nearly 400 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Elizabeth Hartfield

New Jersey reported 390 new positive Covid-19 test results on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 177,645 cases since the pandemic began in March, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday. 

However, Murphy noted that the state is still experiencing a data distortion due to the stress on labs to process test results, so that number could be higher. 

“The folks out there who think we’re in the endzone….we’re not there,” Murphy said. “We’re just not there.” 

The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.48% on Wednesday, and the reported rate of transmission was .9%, but Murphy said that both he and State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli believed that the transmission rate number was being impacted by the data issues and so could also be higher. 

The state reported at least 24 new Covid-19 related fatalities on Wednesday. The confirmed total of Covid-19 fatalities in the state is 13,787, and the state is also reporting an additional 1,920 probable Covid-19 deaths. 

Murphy kicked off his news conference Wednesday by issuing a sharp rebuke of the latest round of federal coronavirus aid as it currently stands.

“This is a slap in the face of every governor across the country, Republican and Democrat who have shouldered the responsibility of responding to this pandemic,” Murphy said. 

NOTE: The numbers listed were released by the New Jersey Governor’s office and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

17 min ago

More than 142,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

There have been at least 3,919,550 cases of coronavirus in the US since the start of the pandemic, and at least 142,350 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

As of Wednesday at 1:00 p.m ET, Johns Hopkins has reported 20,339 new cases and 355 reported deaths.  

Hear more:

1 min ago

Spain records the highest number of Covid-19 cases since May 8

From CNN's Laura Pérez Maestro in Madrid

A healthcare worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a temporary testing center for coronavirus in the Spanish Basque city of Getaria on July 15.
A healthcare worker uses a swab to collect a sample at a temporary testing center for coronavirus in the Spanish Basque city of Getaria on July 15. Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Spain recorded 730 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number since May 8, data from the country's health ministry showed on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Spain has now reached 267,551.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa confirmed on Wednesday that there were a total of 224 active outbreaks in the country, “most of them under control, including the one in Lleida which is now considered controlled.”

The director of the Center for Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon, explained last week that the new cases were increasingly associated with younger people.

The county's Covid-19 death toll rose by two in the last 24 hours and 12 in the last seven days. A total of 28,426 people have died from coronavirus in Spain.

Ignacio Aguado, the vice president of Madrid's regional government, said the regional government is considering making masks mandatory in all public places also in the capital. Madrid and the Canary Islands are the only two regions in the country where masks are not mandatory when the safety distance can be respected.

The regional government's health councillor will meet the health minister on Thursday to debate further measures to contain the spread of the virus, including measures for Madrid's airport.

"New measures in Madrid will depend on the outcome of that meeting," Aguado added.

32 min ago

FEMA chief says "no doubt" Covid testing capacity is stressed in some places

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 22 on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 22 on the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor acknowledged testing capacity is “stressed” in some places during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing.

He said there is no shortage of swabs or media for coronavirus testing, the items his agency is responsible for overseeing, but added that testing is "stressed in locations that have increased cases, increased hospitalizations."

"There is no doubt about it," Gaynor said when asked by Rep. Max Rose, a Democrat from New York.

He went on to describe the four activities needed to "crush Covid-19."

“There are some fundamentals that we all have to do, wear a mask, socially distance, stay away from large crowds, don’t go into bars and good hygiene. If we do those four things, we can continue to crush Covid-19,” Gaynor said.

45 min ago

Massachusetts governor says state's positivity rate is lower than it was prior to reopening 

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker held his coronavirus briefing today from a Salvation Army location in Lynn. The governor applauded the Salvation Army for distributing 8 million meals to families in Massachusetts since March.

Before the pandemic, the Salvation Army was helping 70 families a day and now they are helping 500 families a day, Baker said. 

Baker reported 143 new cases of coronavirus as of yesterday, which brings the total number of cases in the state to at least 107,000. At least 513 people are hospitalized for Covid-19, with 63 of those patients in the ICU, Baker said. The seven-day average for positive tests remains at about 1.7%, he added. 

“But I do want to point out that when we reopened…we actually had a higher positive test rate two and a half months ago than we have today,” Baker said. “Which speaks, not only to the strategic decision-making that went into developing and implementing that plan, but it also speaks in a very big way to the work that’s continued to be done by the people of Massachusetts to do the things that we know are most successful in containing the virus and reducing the spread.” 

One thing to note: These numbers were released by the Massachusetts governor and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

 

56 min ago

Covid-19 will spread to schools in areas where there is community transmission, WHO official says

From CNN's Gisela Crespo

Covid-19 will spread to schools if there is widespread transmission of the virus happening within a community, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, said on Wednesday. 

Ryan said that schools are "a microcosm of our society, of our community" and "a subset of people from our community."

"So if we have spread of the virus in our community and that spread is intense and is widespread, then that disease will spread to the school environment," he explained while during a social media Q&A. 

"The disease may pass through children. It may find the child then that's less immune or has some compromise and can cause a more severe infection. Or it can also be brought to vulnerable grandparents or others. So, the way I would see it is that when you have intense transmission at community level, then we have to be careful about schools," Ryan added.

He also said school environments are very important to communities, as they act not only as a place where children receive an education, but also as a source of nutrition and safety "in areas that are not necessarily as safe socially for kids." 

Schools "are very important centers within our societies and within our communities. So we have to do everything possible to bring our children back to school. And the most effective thing we can do to stop the disease in the community," Ryan added.

The comments come as many US school districts are deciding how — and if — to reopen schools for in-person learning this fall. Many major school districts are refusing to reopen, some even defying state guidelines, until coronavirus cases begin to drop.

1 hr 7 min ago

How lessons from New York prepared some California doctors for a coronavirus surge

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

California surpassed New York as the state with the most coronavirus cases in the US. However, while New York reached its coronavirus peak within a month, California saw a slow build up to the surge, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As New York was one of the first states to be hit with the surge, it did not have much time to prepare, according to Dr. Mizuho Morrison, an emergency physician in Southern California.

However, as New York went through its surge and eventually bent the curve, she says doctors in California were learning from their New York colleagues and putting plans in place to manage its surge. 

“In emergency medicine, we actually call this time to prepare the golden hour. So we had that luxury,” she said.

“Based on what our colleagues were learning and essentially teaching us in live time from New York, we had time to develop impressive surge plans. Our new triage systems were actually stopping patients before they even enter the hospital, separating out those that may have Covid symptoms. We’ve separated our ICU and in-patient wards, and have ramped up outpatient telemedicine,” she explained.

However, Morrison says that she is dreading the upcoming flu season, which may complicate things, especially when states and schools start reopening and people go back to work.

“We have rapid influenza testing, but rapid Covid testing is not so robust. We don’t have enough of it. We really reserve it for those patients who’re coming to the hospital. As flu season begins to hit, because the symptoms and presentation is so similar, it’s going to be difficult for us to decipher, is this Covid or is this influenza?” Morrison said.