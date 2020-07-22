St. John’s Well Child & Family Center workers prepare to test a woman for Covid-19 at a free mobile test clinic set up outside Walker Temple AME Church in South Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

California has surpassed New York as the state with the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.

The current total number of cases in California is 409,305 and New York stands at 408,181, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

California has seen a surge in cases over the past several weeks, while New York’s case count has slowed significantly.

The number of cases per 100,000 people is starkly different between the two states, however, with California being home to roughly double the number of residents of New York. California is currently seeing about 1,036 cases per 100,000, while New York has 2,098 cases.

A similar disparity holds true for Covid-related fatalities between the two states. New York saw a huge spike in deaths early on in the pandemic and has recorded well over 32,000 fatalities, a rate about eight times higher per 100,000 than in California where the surge happened much later, and has seen 7,888 deaths to date.