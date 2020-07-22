"We are going as quickly as we possibly can" on vaccine development, Fauci says

“We are going as quickly as we possibly can” on vaccine development, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during a webinar with the TB Alliance on Wednesday.

“If you want to do it correctly, with safety, and real attention to safety and efficacy, I think we are going as fast as we possibly can,” Fauci said.

He said that the speed of the result of vaccine trials will always be determined by the level of infectious activity that is present.

“In other words, if you can get that vaccine trial going in the middle of a lot of viral activity, such as we are experiencing now in the United States, with 50 to 60 to 70 thousand new infections per day, that’s bad news for public health, but that certainly facilitates the development and the proving of the efficacy of a vaccine,” he said.

“So I think, Betsy, we are going as quickly as we possibly can now,” without jumping over important steps Fauci said.

