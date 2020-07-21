Dr. Myron Rolle CNN

Dr. Myron Rolle, a neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital and former NFL player for the Tennessee Titans, says he thinks the NFL should delay or cancel the season until next year as many players voice safety concerns.

"I don't think they should be playing, no. I think it is rather ambitious to do so," he told CNN on Tuesday.

"A lot of guys are very concerned about their own safety and their family's safety. I think we're moving quite fast in this whole trying to get the football back on to the boards," Rolle added.

He said the nature of the sport and the game makes it hard to practice safety measures like social distancing.

"It is hard to social distance and physical distance when in a huddle, in the trenches and battling an offensive line. When you're lifting weights in the weight room and sweating on the bench and somebody else is using it after you. Doing walk throughs and team meeting rooms – it's very difficult to do that in that kind of sport," Rolle said.

"The NFL should pause, take a second to think about the players, place them at a premium, and really delay the sport or cancel it for the year. That is my opinion," he added.

On testing: This comes after NFL owners and the players union reached a deal on testing. Players will receive daily tests during their first two weeks of training camp. This would then transition to every other day if results are at or below 5%.

Rolle said the league has a "responsibility to the whole country" to help fight the pandemic, and it's not fair to use so many tests when supplies are in high demand and wait times for results are long for Americans.

"We have to be part of this whole scheme, of this whole push, to try to curb this pandemic as best we can and maybe doing all of these tests is not the most appropriate thing at this particular time," Rolle said.