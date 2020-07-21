Republican governor: There are “growing indications” Covid-19 funding “is no longer a priority” for White House

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, July 15, in Annapolis. Brian Witte/AP

In a series of tweets published on Monday night, the Republican governor of Maryland questioned the Trump administration's commitment to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Larry Hogan said on his official Twitter that the United States was at a "critical juncture" in the epidemic.

“The President, vice president, and Secretary Mnuchin have all previously committed to support this funding, but there are growing indications that it is no longer a priority. It is crunch time now, and we are ready to work with leaders in both parties to get this done.”

Hogan called for the Trump administration to extend the public health emergency, which expires on Saturday.