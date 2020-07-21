World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger, Steve George, Ivana Kottasová and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 6:23 a.m. ET, July 21, 2020
5 hr 53 min ago

Republican governor: There are “growing indications” Covid-19 funding “is no longer a priority” for White House

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, July 15, in Annapolis.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, July 15, in Annapolis. Brian Witte/AP

In a series of tweets published on Monday night, the Republican governor of Maryland questioned the Trump administration's commitment to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Larry Hogan said on his official Twitter that the United States was at a "critical juncture" in the epidemic.

“The President, vice president, and Secretary Mnuchin have all previously committed to support this funding, but there are growing indications that it is no longer a priority. It is crunch time now, and we are ready to work with leaders in both parties to get this done.”

Hogan called for the Trump administration to extend the public health emergency, which expires on Saturday.

“Lastly, and most importantly, we continue to stress the need for Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package that provides the funding desperately needed by state and local governments. Millions of state and local government jobs depend on this aid," Hogan said.

5 hr 54 min ago

Colombia surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases

From CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon and Taylor Barnes

Health workers carry out Covid-19 tests in Bogota, on July 8.
Health workers carry out Covid-19 tests in Bogota, on July 8. Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images

Colombia reported 6,727 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 204,005, its health ministry said. 

The ministry also reported 193 new deaths from the virus, raising the nationwide tally to 6,929.

Despite the growing number of coronavirus cases, Colombian President Ivan Duque has so far resisted calls to reimpose strict lockdown measures that were first lifted at the beginning of June. 

Colombia's capital Bogota and other main cities are instead following a localized approach by closing only the most affected neighborhoods. 

5 hr 54 min ago

Greta Thunberg to donate 100,000 euros to fight Covid-19 in the Amazon

From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo and CNN’s Iain Smith in Atlanta

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a "Youth Strike 4 Climate" protest march on March 6, in Brussels.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a "Youth Strike 4 Climate" protest march on March 6, in Brussels. John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announced on Twitter on Monday that she would donate 100,000 euros ($114,000) to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the Brazilian Amazon.

The announcement came after the teenager was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, which has a prize amount of 1 million euros ($1.14 million.)  

The donation -- which will come from the prize money -- will be made through the activist's Thunberg Foundation to SOS Amazonia, which is led by Fridays for Future Brazil, an organization that is helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic in indigenous territories. 

Another 100,000 euros will be given to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to “support their work to make ecocide an international crime,” she said in the announcement. 

In a video posted on her Twitter account, the Swedish activist said she would donate the full prize money but has not yet provided information on the other recipients.

“The Prize money, which is one million euros, that is more money than I can even begin to imagine, but all the prize money will be donated through my Foundation to different organizations and projects who are working to help people on the front lines, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis, especially in the Global South," Thunberg said.
"Also to help organizations and projects who are fighting for a sustainable world and who are fighting to defend nature and the natural world."