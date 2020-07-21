Fauci: "I'm assuming" I won't be at today's White House briefing

Martha Baker, a Florida nurse and head of a union that represents 5,000 health workers in the Jackson Health System in Miami, says that the ER at her hospital is getting “stressed to the max.”
“We thought, perhaps that we had dampened the curve and then obviously [this] month we’ve done nothing but continue to break records day after day, embarrassingly enough,” Baker told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.
“It’s hard on our nurses. It’s hard on all the caregivers inside the hospital. They need a break. It’s been since March. People are near exhaustion and we’re running out of beds, nurses and caregivers,” she added.
Baker said that she is grateful for the additional 100 nurses that came down from across the country to help their stressed health system. They are asking for 100 more nurses now.
She added that hospitals are having trouble distinguishing Covid-19 patients from non-Covid-19 patients.
“When I was talking to one of our physicians and he was saying, ‘They’re everywhere. The Covids are everywhere.’ You come in for abdominal pain thinking, perhaps, it’s your appendix and they test and you’re Covid positive,” Baker said.
“The patients in the hallways, Covid positive everywhere. It’s hard to stay safe,” she added.
The mixed messaging about safety and reopening protocols coming from state and local leaders isn’t helping. Baker said that caregivers are “getting angry” at leaders for not standing up for them.
“I don’t know how [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis or other leaders in Florida or outside of Florida can ignore the science of this and it’s really unfair to, not only the patients in our community, but to the caregivers inside of our hospital,” Baker said.
