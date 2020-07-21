Delhi recorded fewer than 1,000 virus cases in a 24-hour span for the first time in weeks

For the first time in six weeks, the Indian Union territory of Delhi registered fewer than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period.

The chief minister of the region reported Monday night that the region recorded 954 cases.

The last time new cases were below period quadruple digits was June 1. The daily caseload peaked on June 24, with 3,788 cases identified in a single day.

Delhi, which includes the Indian capital New Delhi, has been one of the country's hardest-hit regions. More than 123,000 cases have been confirmed there, killing at least 3,663 people, and it has 15,166 active cases.

India is dealing with one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks. The country surpassed 1 million cases last week, trailing only the United States and Brazil in terms of the total number of patients identified throughout the pandemic.

Delhi is the third worst-affected region in the country after western Maharashtra state and southern Tamil Nadu state, which have over 318,000 and 175,000 total confirmed cases respectively, according to the country’s health ministry.

As of Tuesday morning there, India had confirmed 1,155,191 cases of Covid-19. Of those, 402,529 are active cases. More than 28,084 people have died.