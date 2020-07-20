The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

The Australian state of Victoria has reported 275 new coronavirus cases in the past day, most of which are still under investigation, State Premier Daniel Andrews announced at a press conference today.

Of the 275 new cases, 28 were linked to known outbreaks, while 247 are still being looked into by Victorian authorities.

Andrews also announced that a woman in her 80s had died due to Covid-19, bringing Victoria's death toll to 35.

The number of coronavirus-related patients in hospitals in Victoria has risen to 147 with 31 in ICU, Andrews said.

On July 8, Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, a regional area of Victoria, returned to a Stage Three lockdown for six weeks amid a rise in cases.

People are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food, go to work, receive or give care and exercise, according to the Victoria government.