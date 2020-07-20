These US virus hotspots broke records over the weekend 

As US cities and states navigate their next steps to combat the rapid spread of Covid-19, unwanted records keep getting smashed.
Here are some hotspots that broke records over the weekend:
- Los Angeles reported the highest number of hospitalizations in a day, with at least 2,216 people hospitalized. More than half of the 2,848 new cases reported Sunday in Los Angeles were in people under 41 years old, officials said.
- At least two states reported record single-day case increases Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Georgia reported 4,688 new cases for a total of 139,880 statewide while North Carolina reported 2,522 new cases, reaching 98,092 infections across the state.
- Arizona reported its highest death count since the pandemic on Saturday, with a total of 147 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins. The state's previous one-day record, set on July 7, was 117 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
- In Florida, a state that has broken its own single-day case record several times in recent weeks, there were at least 49 hospitals with no ICU beds available Sunday, according to data from a state agency.
Meanwhile, at least 31 states are seeing an increase in new cases compared to the previous week. Here's a look at where cases are rising across the country: