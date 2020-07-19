Mississippi governor says nearly 900 people are hospitalized in the state with Covid-19

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves appeared on CNN's State of Union with Jake Tapper today where he was asked about the state's record-high hospitalizations from coronavirus.

Reeves told Tapper the number of people hospitalized in the state has nearly doubled in just over three weeks.

"The number on June 27 was approximately 490 patients in hospital beds," Reeves said. "Today that number is closer to 890."

He added: "We haven't quite doubled. But we are seeing significantly increased hospitalization."

Reeves said that the state is working with its hospitals to "surge capacity" for ICU beds.

"Our goal in Mississippi is that every single Mississippian that can get better with quality that, they receive that quality care," he said.