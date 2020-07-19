World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 12:01 p.m. ET, July 19, 2020
1 hr 58 min ago

Mississippi governor says nearly 900 people are hospitalized in the state with Covid-19

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves appeared on CNN's State of Union with Jake Tapper today where he was asked about the state's record-high hospitalizations from coronavirus.

Reeves told Tapper the number of people hospitalized in the state has nearly doubled in just over three weeks.

"The number on June 27 was approximately 490 patients in hospital beds," Reeves said. "Today that number is closer to 890."

He added: "We haven't quite doubled. But we are seeing significantly increased hospitalization."

Reeves said that the state is working with its hospitals to "surge capacity" for ICU beds.

"Our goal in Mississippi is that every single Mississippian that can get better with quality that, they receive that quality care," he said.

2 hr 27 min ago

New York reaches new low for Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN's Sheena Jones

Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to drop across New York State and health officials are seeing a new low since March 18 as hospitalizations are down to 722.

The number of hospitalizations is down from 743 reported yesterday, according to a release from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. 

The state reported 502 additional Covid-19 cases as of yesterday and 13 additional deaths from the virus, the release says. 

"We're continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that's reflected in today's hospitalizations—the lowest number since March 18—and rate of positive cases," Cuomo said in the release. 

New York has a statewide total of 406,807 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 25,048 deaths from the virus, the release says. 

One thing to note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New York and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 hr 36 min ago

Trump pauses interview to dispute coronavirus mortality rate figures

From CNN's Sarah Westwood 

from Fox News
from Fox News

President Trump sparred with Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace over the US mortality rate for Covid-19, at one point stopping the interview to demand White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany bring him charts showing the mortality rate figures he was citing.

Pressed by Wallace on why the US has the seventh-highest mortality rate in the world, Trump interjected to say the US has a much lower rate.

“When you talk about mortality rates, I think it's the opposite. I think we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world,” Trump said.

He soon called for McEnany, who was off camera, to bring charts. 

“I hope you show the scenario because it shows what fake news is all about,” Trump said.

Wallace later noted he was citing Johns Hopkins University numbers, while Trump was reading from European CDC numbers that showed a different ranking for the US listed.

The data cited by the White House did not include all of the countries included in the Johns Hopkins numbers..

3 hr 15 min ago

This is the last week that Americans will receive the $600 coronavirus unemployment payments

From CNN's Tami Luhby

People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18.
People line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18. Bryan Woolston/Reuters

The end is near for the $600 federal lifeline for millions of unemployed Americans -- even though the economy is still far from recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and new layoffs are being announced regularly. 

When does it expire: The coronavirus relief program technically doesn't expire until July 31, but this coming week will be the last for which benefits are paid -- because payments are only provided for weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday.

Jobless Americans will still get state unemployment benefits, but the sunset of the Congress' $600 enhancement -- part of the $2 trillion economic aid package passed in March -- will leave more than 25 million people thousands of dollars poorer each month. And it will expose more of the real pain of mass unemployment, just as many states are reimposing shutdowns.

"These emergency unemployment benefits have been propping up families and propping up the economy now for several months, said Kali Grant, senior policy analyst at the Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality. "Ending the benefits prematurely will really set back any economic recovery that may have been on the way."

What happens next: Congressional lawmakers are beginning to work this week on the next economic stimulus package. But it's unlikely they'll agree on -- much less approve -- the next step to help unemployed Americans before the payments lapse.

Read more about this here.

3 hr 50 min ago

Buckingham Palace reveals photos from a socially distanced royal wedding

From CNN's Amy Woodyatt in London

Buckingham Palace has released photographs from the private wedding of the UK's Princess Beatrice, who married real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday in a ceremony at Windsor Castle attended by Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the British throne and a granddaughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

Photographs released by Buckingham Palace Saturday show the princess standing at a distance from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and grandfather, Prince Philip.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi have been engaged since last September but the coronavirus pandemic interfered with the original wedding date of May 29.

"The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May," the palace said in a statement Saturday, adding that the ceremony took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family," the palace said.

Read the full story here.

4 hr 20 min ago

Demonstrations in Israel over coronavirus crisis and corruption trial

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Amir Tal in Jerusalem

Protesters chant slogans as they march during an anti-government demonstration in Jerusalem, on July 18, 2020.
Protesters chant slogans as they march during an anti-government demonstration in Jerusalem, on July 18, 2020. Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP

Demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Saturday night, protesting both the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, as well as calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption trial.

Police say 13 people were arrested in Tel Aviv for causing public disturbances and throwing objects at police, while 15 people were arrested in Jerusalem for public disturbances and blocking roads.

They are the latest in a series of demonstrations against Netanyahu and took place just hours before the resumption of his trial on bribery and breach of trust charges. The PM has not entered a plea, but has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence.

A judge at Jerusalem’s district court wrapped the trial’s second day of procedural hearings by deciding that the hearing of evidence and the calling of witnesses would begin in January 2021, with three days of hearings a week. The 70-year old Israeli leader was not required to attend Sunday’s hearing.   

Weekend lockdowns imposed as infections hit highs: Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus infections continues to hit new daily records. On Thursday, Israel recorded a new daily high of 1,929 coronavirus cases, breaking the previous record set one day earlier.

The surge in cases has prompted the government to impose weekend lockdowns, shuttering many places where people can gather, including museums, zoos, stores, and malls. Beaches will be closed starting next weekend.

4 hr 41 min ago

Hong Kong tightens social distancing measures as highest daily rise in coronavirus cases is recorded 

From CNN's Chermaine Lee in Hong Kong

Hong Kong will tighten social distancing restrictions further amid a rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, said Sunday, confirming that more than 100 new cases had been recorded over the past 24 hours. 

According to officials from Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection, 108 new cases have been recorded as of midnight Sunday local time – the highest daily increase in the city’s record. 

The total number of cases now stands at 1,886, the Center for Health Protection confirmed. 

Restrictions tightened: The surge in cases has led to the tightening of restrictions on citizens, including new work-from-home guidance for civil servants. 

According to Chief Executive Lam, all non-essential civil servants will be required to work from home from Monday for the duration of the week, with exceptions only for those providing emergency and essential services, including police and health care workers. 

The government is also expected to expand the mandatory use of face masks to include all enclosed public places, in addition to regulations already in place for public transport, Lam said. 

Meanwhile, limitations on indoor dining -- which took effect on July 15 -- will be extended for a further seven days, Lam added. 

5 hr 27 min ago

England's Covid data under "urgent review"

English health officials are carrying out an urgent review of coronavirus statistics after it was revealed they may have included those who tested positive long before their death.

The UK government's daily coronavirus death toll update was “paused” by the Department of Health, after Health Secretary Matt Hancock called for an “urgent review” into how Covid-19 deaths in England are counted.

“Currently the daily deaths measure counts all people who have tested positive for coronavirus and since died, with no cut-off between time of testing and date of death,” an update on the Department’s website said on Friday.

“There have been claims that the lack of cut-off may distort the current daily deaths number,” the update also said. 

The UK's Mail on Sunday has reported that the way fatalities are recorded may have exaggerated England's death toll by more than 4,000.

Ian Diamond, the UK's National Statistician at the Office for National Statistics told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "It's really, really important to recognize that different statistics are used for different things."

Diamond said that while daily death data could be used to spot trends over the course of a few days, ONS data should be used for "accurate" data.

Speaking on the the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, the BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym said it had emerged that "Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have been recording deaths in one way -- everybody who tested positive and died within 28 days of the test was said to be part of the daily reported deaths figures from Covid. But England through Public Health England was saying anyone who tested positive, maybe going back a couple of months, and subsequently died -- even if it was from another cause -- was included in these daily reported figures."

UK's infection rate "basically flat": The UK is "basically flat" when it comes to the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus, Diamond said Sunday.

When asked by Sky News' Sophy Ridge whether the government's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions had led to an uptick of people testing positive, Diamond said: "No we haven't -- we're basically flat over the last few weeks."

6 hr 16 min ago

Merkel warns EU leaders may fail to reach agreement on economic recovery fund

From James Frater in Brussels, Maija Ehlinger in Atlanta and Eva Tapiero in Paris 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after a meeting of an EU summit on a coronavirus recovery package at the European Council building in Brussels on July 18.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after a meeting of an EU summit on a coronavirus recovery package at the European Council building in Brussels on July 18. John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that EU leaders may fail to reach a final agreement on a joint economic recovery fund, adding in a statement on Sunday that there are “many positions” on the issue.

“I still cannot say whether there will be a solution,” Merkel said ahead of the third day of talks in Brussels. 
"There is a lot of goodwill, but there are also many positions," she continued.

European Union leaders arrived in Brussels on Friday to discuss proposals for a multi-billion euro recovery package to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country stands by Merkel and is prepared to compromise to reach a final agreement. 

"We are united with Chancellor Merkel for an unprecedented recovery plan, in terms of the crisis we are going through,” Macron tweeted. 

"We are ready to compromise without giving up ambition. Everyone must take responsibility. Let’s keep moving forward together,” he added.