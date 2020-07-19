There are no ICU beds available at 49 Florida hospitals

Beachgoers wear masks on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, on July 19 in Hollywood, Florida. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP

There are 49 hospitals in Florida with 0% ICU beds available, according to Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration website as of 3 p.m. EST Sunday.

Five of those hospitals are in Broward County, just north of Miami Dade, which now has an overnight curfew in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Broward saw about 10,000 new cases in a week and has a positivity rate hovering just under 17%.