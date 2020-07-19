Miami-Dade ICUs are at 127% capacity

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he is on the “brink” of reissuing a stay-at-home order for the city.

In an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Garcetti said on this issue that some openings happened too quickly, but not at the city level.

“Mayors often have no control over what opens up and doesn't. That's either at a state or county level. And I do agree that those things happened too quickly. But we are smarter, Jake, about this. It's not just what's open and closed. It's also about what we do individually.”

California has experienced a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases. As of this morning, California reported over 380,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths.

When asked by Tapper at what point he would reissue a stay-at-home order, he did not indicate what specific measurements they would need to see, but said, “we haven't had the level of deaths. So, we're following those very carefully. Deaths have been pretty steady. Cases have gone up, but we also have the most aggressive testing.”

Garcetti added that he wants to take a “surgical” approach to the situation, “I want to be more surgical. I want to go into those factories where we're seeing spread. I want to go into those communities, especially our lower-income communities.”