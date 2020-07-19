World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 2:56 p.m. ET, July 19, 2020
6 min ago

Miami-Dade ICUs are at 127% capacity

From CNN's Randi Kaye in West Palm Beach, FL and Melissa Alonso in Atlanta

Florida currently has 9,351 Covid-19 related hospitalizations, an increase of 189 since Saturday morning, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).   

Miami-Dade County alone has 2,008 hospitalizations while Broward County has 1,240 hospitalizations, AHCA data shows.  

Miami-Dade County ICUs are at 127% capacity with 507 admissions and 398 bed capacity, according to data from the county. According to Miami-Dade County's daily summary, "this percentage represents the number of COVID positive patients utilizing hospital beds; does not include the 1,259 acute care and ICU beds that may be converted." 

1 hr 7 min ago

Arizona reports 147 more deaths from coronavirus

From CNN's Miguel Marquez in Phoenix

Arizona reported the highest death count in the state Saturday since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project and data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 147 deaths were reported July 18, the data shows.

The previous one day record was 117 deaths on July 7, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The positivity rate also remains high at a blistering 39.04% for July 18, according to the Arizona State University Biodesign Institute. The current 7 day average positivity rate is 24.24%.

1 hr 18 min ago

More than 140,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Hollie Silverman  

There are at least 3,736,213 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 140,255 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, 24,800 new cases and 136 new deaths have been reported in the US since midnight.  

The totals includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.   

1 hr 19 min ago

New Jersey reports 144 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths

From CNN's Sheena Jones

New Jersey reports 144 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 additional deaths from the virus, according to a tweet from Gov. Phil Murphy. 

One thing to note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New Jersey and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

Read Gov. Murphy's tweet:

1 hr 2 min ago

Los Angeles mayor tells CNN he is "on the brink" of reissuing stay-at-home order

From Nicky Robertson

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he is on the “brink” of reissuing a stay-at-home order for the city.

In an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Garcetti said on this issue that some openings happened too quickly, but not at the city level.

“Mayors often have no control over what opens up and doesn't. That's either at a state or county level. And I do agree that those things happened too quickly. But we are smarter, Jake, about this. It's not just what's open and closed. It's also about what we do individually.”

California has experienced a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases. As of this morning, California reported over 380,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths. 

When asked by Tapper at what point he would reissue a stay-at-home order, he did not indicate what specific measurements they would need to see, but said, “we haven't had the level of deaths. So, we're following those very carefully. Deaths have been pretty steady. Cases have gone up, but we also have the most aggressive testing.” 

 Garcetti added that he wants to take a “surgical” approach to the situation, “I want to be more surgical. I want to go into those factories where we're seeing spread. I want to go into those communities, especially our lower-income communities.”

1 hr 33 min ago

Indiana reports 927 new Covid-19 cases, just below its record daily increase

From CNN’s Chandler Thornton

Indiana recorded 927 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, just below its highest daily increase since the outbreak, according to the state's health department.

The state's highest daily increase was recorded on April 26, when it recorded a daily increase of 946 cases.

Indiana's total number of confirmed cases is 56,571.  

The state also reported two new deaths from the virus Sunday, bringing its death toll to 2,629.

This comes a day after Indianapolis Public Schools Board of Commissioners voted to push back the start date for public schools another two weeks to August 17.

 

1 hr 54 min ago

CDC adds cancer patients to list of those at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

Cancer has been added to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of underlying medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness from Covid-19. 

“Revisions were made on July 17, 2020 to reflect recent data supporting increased risk of severe Covid-19 among individuals with cancer,” the CDC website says. 

The increased risk applies to people of all ages. 

The other conditions included on the list include chronic kidney disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and Type 2 diabetes. 

They also list conditions that could lead to an increased risk of severe illness. These include asthma, cystic fibrosis and high blood pressure.

The CDC says it will continue to update information as more becomes known. 

1 hr 54 min ago

Vermont has reported no Covid-19 deaths in more than 30 days

From CNN’s Lauren Del Valle 

Vermont has reported no new coronavirus-related deaths since June 19, maintaining 56 deaths in the state for more than 30 consecutive days, according to Johns Hopkins University data. 

Vermont has in total reported 1350 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March. 

CNN has reached out to the Vermont Department of Health for comment. 

2 hr 39 min ago

Senate Minority Leader: cutting CDC funding would be like “cutting your nose to spite your face”

From CNN’s Beth English

CNN
CNN

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said cutting funding to the CDC would be like “cutting your nose to spite your face.”

“We are going to do everything we can to make sure that the CDC is fully funded in the stimulus package,” the New York Senator said Sunday, responding to a question from CNN. 

“The administration is talking about --Republican McConnell is talking about cutting it – that would be cutting your nose to spite your face. We need the CDC to help us fight Covid. To not have the facts, to not have the science makes no sense at all.”

He earlier stressed the importance of keeping the data on Covid-19 public.

“We must keep the information about the number of cases and the number of deaths from Covid public through the CDC,” Schumer said.

“For the President, the administration to want to sweep the facts under the rug so they can hide them, it's not gonna work. Whenever the President has tried to avoid the problem, like this will go away, this wont affect many people, it’s gotten worse,” he said.