The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan, Tara John, Alaa Elassar, Veronica Rocha and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 8:42 p.m. ET, July 18, 2020
1 hr 38 min ago

CDC updates its guidance for people with Covid-19 who are isolating at home

From CNN's Gisela Crespo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for people who are isolating at home with Covid-19 to prevent transmission of the virus.

They offer one strategy based on time and symptoms, and another approach based on testing.

Someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and has symptoms may discontinue isolation 10 days after the symptoms first appeared so long as 24 hours have passed since the last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and if symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath have improved.

People with Covid-19 symptoms isolating at home and with access to tests can leave isolation if a fever has passed without the use of medication, if there is an improvement in symptoms, and if tests taken more than 24 hours apart come back negative, according to the guidelines.

The revised guidelines were posed online Friday. The CDC also updated guidance for people who are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 but who don't have symptoms. The agency recommended two options: a time-based strategy and a test-based strategy.

A person without symptoms can discontinue isolation 10 days after the first positive test and if they have not subsequently developed symptoms.

"Because symptoms cannot be used to gauge where these individuals are in the course of their illness, it is possible that the duration of viral shedding could be longer or shorter than 10 days after their first positive test," the CDC warned. 

Viral shedding means a person can pass the virus to someone else.

If a person develops symptoms, then the symptom-based or test-based strategy should be used, according to the guidelines.

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic can also discontinue isolation if the results of two tests taken more than 24 hours apart come back negative.

The decision of ending isolation "should be made in the context of local circumstances," the CDC advised. Health care workers who are in close contact with vulnerable populations and people who are immunocompromised — which could prolong viral shedding after recovery — are recommended to isolate for longer. 

The CDC noted the updated guidance may "appear in conflict" with the recommendations for people known to have been exposed to the virus. The agency recommends a 14-day quarantine after exposure, based on the time it takes to develop illness from the virus.

It is possible that a person known to be infected could leave isolation earlier than a person who is quarantined because of the possibility they are infected," the agency explained.

Previous guidance from May 3 had extended the home isolation period from seven to 10 days since symptoms first appeared or after the first positive test. The CDC said this update was made "based on evidence suggesting a longer duration of viral shedding."

The agency warned these recommendations "will prevent most, but cannot prevent all, instances of secondary spread."

"The risk of transmission after recovery is likely substantially less than that during illness; recovered persons will not be shedding large amounts of virus by this point, if they are shedding at all," the agency said.

1 hr 55 min ago

Miami-Dade County temporarily stops releasing some Covid-19 data

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Dan Shepherd

The Miami-Dade County government has been releasing the county's daily and 14-day average Covid-19 positivity rate in a document the government calls "Moving to a New Normal Dashboard." But on Saturday, a full page of data was not released.

The information was displayed like this Friday: 

CNN noticed Saturday the full page of data was omitted from the "Moving to a New Normal Dashboard" and asked the county about the omission. A statement from the Miami-Dade County mayor's office said county officials are meeting with statisticians from the state Health Department on Monday to go over discrepancies in the way the state and the county collect and report testing data.

"Once all agree on the appropriate parameters, Miami-Dade County will be updating the Daily Dashboard to ensure as much of an accurate measure as is statistically possible."
3 hr 9 min ago

Record number of new Covid-19 cases reported to WHO in the last 24 hours

From CNN Health's Ben Tinker

There were 259,848 new Covid-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization in the last 24 hours, according to a WHO situation report published Saturday. The total number of cases worldwide reported to WHO is now 13.8 million.

The rise in newly reported cases sets another record for cases reported to WHO within a 24-hour period.

The previous record was set on Friday, with 237,743 new cases of Covid-19.

Saturday's report noted there were 7,360 additional Covid-19 deaths reported to WHO in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths worldwide to 593,087.

Keep track of Covid-19 cases across the world with John Hopkins University's interactive map.

3 hr 12 min ago

More than 9,000 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in Florida

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Dan Shepherd

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration released statewide Covid-19 hospitalization data on July 10 and reported nearly 7,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Eight days later, the total number of hospitalizations has grown to more than 9,100.

Florida has not released historic hospitalization data going back to the beginning of the pandemic, which makes further analysis of the data impossible.

Details of Florida's current hospitalization data are on the state's website.

3 hr 17 min ago

Texas reports more than 10,000 cases for fifth straight day

From CNN's Kay Jones

For a fifth day in a row, Texas has reported more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Saturday's 10,158 new cases bring the state's total to 317,730 cases.  

The DSHS reported an additional 130 deaths, just a day after reporting highest daily total of 174 new deaths. Texas has reported 673 deaths over the past six days, bringing the total to 3,865 statewide. 

The number of hospitalizations rose slightly on Saturday to 10,658 Covid-19 patients. 

Keep track of Covid-19 cases across the US with CNN's interactive map.

2 hr 52 min ago

Miami-Dade County ICUs at 122% capacity and ventilator usage is up 64%

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Dan Shepherd

A health care worker administers a Covid-19 test at a walk-up testing site in Miami Beach, Florida, on July 17.
A health care worker administers a Covid-19 test at a walk-up testing site in Miami Beach, Florida, on July 17. Lynne Sladky/AP

Intensive care units in Miami-Dade County are at 122% capacity, according to the latest  data released on the county's coronavirus dashboard on Saturday.

There are a total of 484 Covid-19 ICU patients and an ICU bed capacity of 396.

According to the dashboard, another 457 hospital beds can be converted to ICU beds.

In the past 14 days, the county has seen a 40% increase in the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalized, a 46% increase in the number of ICU beds being used and a 64% increase in ventilator usage, according to the latest data.

3 hr 23 min ago

Canada will not allow Blue Jays to play regular season games in Toronto due to pandemic

From CNN's Laura Ly

The Toronto Blue Jays play an intrasquad game at Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 9.
The Toronto Blue Jays play an intrasquad game at Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 9. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Canada will not allow the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team to play in Toronto due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

While the Blue Jays were allowed to hold preseason training in Toronto because there would be no cross-border travel for either the Blue Jays outside of Canada or any opponent team into Canada for the duration of preseason training, the Canadian government determined that "the cross-border travel required for MLB regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety" and the team would be required to play in locations where the risk of Covid-19 transmission remains high.

"Canada has been able to flatten the curve in large part because of the sacrifices Canadians have made. We understand professional sports are important to the economy and to Canadians. At the same time, our government will continue to take decisions at the border on the basis of the advice of our health experts in order to protect the health and safety of all Canadians," the statement reads

Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro released a statement:

"The club completely respects the federal government’s decision," Shapiro said. "Though our team will not be playing home games at Rogers Centre this summer, our players will take the field for the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation. We cannot wait until the day comes that we can play in front of our fans again on Canadian soil."
53 min ago

Trump tells supporters he will hold telephone rallies until the “Covid-19 problem” is solved

From CNN’s DJ Judd and Jeremy Diamond

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 16, in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 16, in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Speaking during what was described as his first "Tele-Rally," President Donald Trump acknowledged to supporters in Wisconsin that the telephonic town hall will be replacing his large, in-person campaign rallies.

"I wanted to be with you, and this is really replacing our rallies that we all love so much, we had great rallies in Wisconsin and all over the country, and unfortunately until this gets solved, and we're doing really well with the therapeutics and vaccines, but until that gets solved it's going to be tough to have those big massive rallies, so I'm doing telephonic rallies, and we'll call them the Trump Rallies, but we'll do it by telephone and we have a lot of people on the line and I appreciate it," Trump told supporters on the line.

While Trump has said in a tele-town hall that "it's going to be tough" to hold in-person rallies until coronavirus is "solved," neither he nor his campaign have definitively ruled out holding more in-person campaign rallies. 

3 hr 48 min ago

Infectious diseases association in Brazil calls for doctors to abandon hydroxychloroquine as Covid-19 treatment

From journalist Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

A report published Friday from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, urges medical professionals to stop using hydroxychloroquine on patients to treat coronavirus, emphasizing that clinicians should focus on effective therapies and resources that are currently lacking in Brazil, like anesthetics, ventilators and additional testing.

The report, from Brazil’s most prominent association of infectious diseases experts, states hydroxychloroquine must be abandoned as a treatment for Covid-19 and underlines that "public agencies should stop spending money on treatments which have been proven to be ineffective and that can cause collateral effects."

The association's recommendation contradicts President Jair Bolsonaro's public push for the drug. Bolsonaro posted a television report on his Twitter account on Saturday in favor of the medicine for treating the virus.