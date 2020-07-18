Trump tells supporters that telephone rallies will replace large, in-person events until the “Covid-19 problem” is solved

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through Covid-19 testing site on Friday July 17, at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Josh Bell/The Sun News/AP

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said in a series of tweets Saturday that their daily report contained incomplete laboratory information.

The incomplete data was due to to a synchronization error between DHEC and a major private laboratory, a tweet from the agency said.

Additional information today will be included and highlighted in tomorrow's daily release once the issue is resolved, another tweet said.

DHEC also tweeted that as they transition to the new TeleTracking portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data there may be incomplete data.

No hospitalization data was included in today's news release. The data will likely have significant gaps over the next few days, according to the tweet.

The health department is transitioning from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Healthcare Safety Network to the new module at the request of the federal government, the tweet said.

In a news release, the agency said there were 1,481 new confirmed cases and two new probable cases with 39 additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 67,396 and 216 are probable cases. There are a total of 1,117 deaths statewide and 18 probable deaths, the release said.

The positivity rate for the 7,060 tests reported Friday statewide was 21%, according to the release.