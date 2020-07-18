Florida secures more remdesivir and adds self-swab tests to some test sites

Florida has obtained more remdesivir and added self-swab tests as Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a briefing in St. Augustine on Saturday.
DeSantis said that 300,000 more vials of remdesivir will be arriving at Florida hospitals, directly from distributors in 48 to 72 hours. The shipment of the drug was secured with help from Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump administration, according to DeSantis.
Self-swab tests — which have a 24 to 48 hour turnaround time — were also added to some test sites Friday, the governor added. Some private lab results now reflect tests taken "seven to 14 days ago," which is not ideal for contact tracing, DeSantis said.