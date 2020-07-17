The United States reported 77,255 new cases on Thursday -- the highest single-day jump since the pandemic began, and triple what the daily figures had been just weeks ago.

There were also 943 new deaths reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

These new figures raise the country's total to at least 3,576,157 cases and 138,358 deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

