From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

A health worker places a swab sample into a test tube at a Covid-19 testing centre in Srinagar, India on July 16. Tauseef Mustafa/AFP/Getty Images

India has recorded more than one million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as the world's second most populous country struggles to contain a growing healthcare crisis.

India is only the third country globally, after the United States and Brazil, to hit a million Covid-19 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

The country reported 34,956 new cases in the past 24 hours, said the country's health ministry on Friday -- the highest daily jump yet.

That raises the country's total to 1,003,832 coronavirus cases and more than 25,600 deaths.

More than 630,000 patients have so far recovered from the virus, the ministry said.