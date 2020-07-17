Miami to drop warning for people failing to adhere to mask mandate

People in Miami, Florida, will no longer get a warning when they fail to wear a mask in public starting Monday.

Mayor Francis Suarez said the new order will require a fine for the first offense of the city’s mask order. The fine starts at $50 and increases with every additional offense.

At the same time, Suarez said the city does not intend to return to a full stay-at-home order – at least not yet.

"We are consulting with Miami-Dade County and with all the cities,” Suarez said.