"We will ultimately get back to normal," Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the US will one day "get back to normal."

“We feel cautiously optimistic that we are on the road — as bleak as it may sound right now — that we're on the road of getting this under control,” Fauci said during a US Chamber of Commerce virtual event on Friday.

“We will ultimately get back to normal,” he added.

Fauci said the US has been "going through this very difficult period for the last five and a half, six months," but assured people "it will end."

“Sometimes you get so exasperated and run down by it, that you think is never going to end. It will end. It will end through public health measures and science, I can tell you, will come to our rescue," he said.

