Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

Updated 1:24 AM ET, Thu July 16, 2020
42 min ago

Arizona will bring in nearly 600 nurses from out of state to help with the outbreak

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) will bring in nearly 600 critical care and medical-surgical nurses from out of state to help in Arizona hospitals, according to an ADHS press release.

Hospitals that need support with critical staffing may receive the nurses for free for up to six weeks from ADHS while they fill their gaps in staffing. Hospitals will be prioritized based on a variety of criteria. 

“Covid-19 hospitalizations in Arizona have increased with hospitals reporting nearly 3,500 Covid-19 inpatients and more than 900 patients in their intensive care units. Hospitals have reported the ability to activate additional beds in their facilities with access to more nursing staff,” the release said.

The release added that federal partners had already sent nearly 100 National Disaster Medical System personnel to Arizona on a two-week deployment at the request of state and local public health and hospitals.

1 hr 22 min ago

China's economy is growing again. That's good news for the rest of the world

From CNN's Laura He

Vendors prepare for the start of the morning retail shift at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, on July 14.
Vendors prepare for the start of the morning retail shift at the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, on July 14. Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

China's economy is growing again after its worst three-month period in decades -- a sign that could bode well for the global post-coronavirus recovery.

The world's second-largest economy grew 3.2% in the April-to-June period compared a year ago, according to government statistics released on Thursday. That's better than the 2.5% growth that analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting.

It also means that China averted recession. In the first quarter, the $14 trillion economy shrank 6.8%, the worst plunge for a single quarter on record since China started publishing those figures in 1992. That was also the first time China reported an economic contraction since 1976.

Growth this quarter would confirm that the "post-virus recovery is underway in China, at least one to two quarters ahead of the rest of the world," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a report published before the GDP figures were announced.

The rebound had been widely expected by analysts. China -- the early epicenter of the outbreak and the first in the world to impose draconian measures to quell the virus -- was also the first major economy to reopen.

1 hr 12 min ago

Australia’s Victoria state registers its worst day since the pandemic began

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews briefs the media on conditions concerning the Covid-19 situation in Melbourne, Australia, on July 6.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews briefs the media on conditions concerning the Covid-19 situation in Melbourne, Australia, on July 6. Andy Brownbill/AP

The Australian state of Victoria has suffered its worst day since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, with 317 new cases reported within 24 hours, said state officials on Thursday.

Two men in their 80s died due to Covid-19 in the past day, said Premier Daniel Andrews. That brings Victoria’s death toll to 29, and the national toll to 111.

Of the 317 new cases, only 28 were linked to known outbreaks. The remaining 289 cases are still under investigation. 

The number of coronavirus-related patients in Victoria hospitals has risen to 109, with 29 in ICU, Andrews said. 

Meanwhile, the neighboring state of New South Wales recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases, its Health Department announced Thursday. The NSW outbreak has been linked to the Victoria outbreak, with a man having traveled from Melbourne to Sydney in June, then meeting with friends at a pub in July.

46 min ago

Latin America and the Caribbean top 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths

A nurse plays the violin for patients infected with Covid-19 at a hospital in Santiago, Chile, on July 9.
A nurse plays the violin for patients infected with Covid-19 at a hospital in Santiago, Chile, on July 9. Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images

Latin American and Caribbean countries have now recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths, according data from Johns Hopkins University.

The 33 countries in the region have reported a total 3,524,908 cases and 150,973 deaths.

The following 33 countries are included in this region:

Brazil, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Panama, Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Uruguay, Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Belize, Saint Lucia, Dominica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
53 min ago

Mexico reports more than 550 new Covid-19 deaths

From Karol Suarez in Mexico City

Crematorium workers enter the body of a person who died from Covid-19 into the oven to be cremated at the San Isidro Crematorium in Azcapotzalco on July 15, in Mexico City.
Crematorium workers enter the body of a person who died from Covid-19 into the oven to be cremated at the San Isidro Crematorium in Azcapotzalco on July 15, in Mexico City. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico's health ministry recorded 6,149 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 317,635.

The ministry also reported 579 new deaths from the virus, bringing Mexico's death toll to 36,906.

Some context: On Wednesday, Latin American and Caribbean countries surpassed more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths, according to a CNN tally based on data from Johns Hopkins University.