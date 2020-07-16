Coronavirus hospital data removed from CDC website following Trump plan to reroute information

Following the Trump administration’s decision to reroute coronavirus hospital data first to the administration, instead of sending it to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some data is no longer available on the CDC.gov website.

The information removed from the website is the hospital data that was reported to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network, according to CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund.

The data includes...

the current inpatient and intensive care unit bed occupancy

Health care worker staffing

Personal protective equipment supply status and availability

The information appeared on the National Healthcare Safety Network Covid-19 module page and the CDC’s Covid-19 data tracker.