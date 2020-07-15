World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Tara John, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:09 p.m. ET, July 15, 2020
16 min ago

Hospitals in Laredo, Texas, are at capacity due to the pandemic

From CNN's Kay Jones

Hospitals in Laredo, Texas were at 100% capacity on Tuesday, Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino told the Laredo City Council during a meeting on yesterday night. 

Interim fire chief and emergency management coordinator Ramiro Elizondo said during the meeting that a team from Federal Emergency Management Agency would be arriving in the city this week to convert a local hotel to a surge hospital site to treat Covid-19 positive patients.

Elizondo said the surge site would provide 106 beds and the capacity will help expand the hospital capacity for non-intensive care unit patients. The hotel would be fully staffed and funded by the team coming from FEMA, according to the city manager. 

Trevino said there is a still an issue in the area with ICU capacity that needs to be addressed. 

“Even if we have temporary hospitals, we still have to press the issue of ICUs," Trevino told the council. "To set up a temporary ICU would be a feat in itself, but we have to be pushing for that, because we could run out of Covid ICUs."

By the numbers: Laredo officials reported another 162 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,373 total positive cases, with 2,383 of those active.

They officials also said that there are 168 people currently hospitalized, 71 of those are in the ICU. 

1 min ago

Houston Public Schools will be virtual for at least the first 6 weeks of the academic year

From CNN's Bianna Golodryga and Annie Grayer

Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said dates are still subject to change. Houston Independent School District
Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said dates are still subject to change. Houston Independent School District

The Houston Independent School District will begin its 2020-21 school year virtually on Sept. 8 with all online instruction for six weeks.

In-person instruction is planned to begin on Oct. 19, the district said.

This is a significant change from previous tentative plans for a mid-August reopening date, most likely implementing a hybrid model.

Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan announced Wednesday that those dates are still subject to change based on Covid-19 conditions across the city.

"After hearing multiple voices from health experts, parents, students, staff and community members all HISD students will begin the 2020-21 school year, virtually on Tuesday, September, 8. Our decision to begin the upcoming school year virtually and delay the start of the school year for two weeks, was due to the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases in the area," Lathan said.

Looking to the future: On Oct. 19, face-to-face instruction for students is slated to begin. This date is subject to change based on Covid-19 conditions across Houston and guidance from local, state and federal health officials.

Parents will have the option to opt out of face-to-face instruction entirely for the fall semester and 2020-2021 school year. Parents who select online-only must attend a virtual class outlining expectations and sign an agreement committing to virtual learning.

17 min ago

Brazilian president says he again tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Shasta Darlington in Sao Paulo

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participates in a ceremony via video conference on Wednesday. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participates in a ceremony via video conference on Wednesday. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil that he has tested positive again for Covid-19 a week after his initial test indicated he had the virus. 

Bolsonaro told the CNN affiliate in a telephone interview today that he took the new test on Tuesday morning and got the results back that night, although the results had not been made public. 

Bolsonaro said he was “doing very well” and that he hasn’t had a fever since the beginning of last week, according to CNN Brasil reporter Leandro Magalhaes, but that he was anxious to get back to work. He said he hasn’t had other symptoms, such as shortness of breath or loss of taste. He said he plans to take another test in “coming days.”

The president has been working remotely from the presidential residence since last week, holding video conferences and occasionally walking in the gardens, where he has been seen wearing a mask.

He said he continues to take the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven to be effective against coronavirus.

1 hr 37 min ago

Fauci says he has not thought about resigning: "I just want to do my job"

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that he has not thought about resigning, even amid the administration trying to discredit him — which he calls "bizarre."

In an interview with The Atlantic on Wednesday, Fauci was asked if he has thought about resigning. 

"No. I think the problem is too important for me to get into those kinds of thoughts and discussions. I just want to do my job. I’m really good at it. I think I can contribute. And I’m going to keep doing it," Fauci said.

Reporters at The Atlantic also asked Fauci: "You are the government’s top health adviser, and the government you’re trying to advise is actively trying to discredit you. How do you work like that?"

Fauci responded in part, "That is a bit bizarre."

1 hr 39 min ago

Fauci says Navarro's op-ed was "a major mistake" by the White House

From CNN's Amanda Watts

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro enters the West Wing of the White House on July 8. Patrick Semansky/AP
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro enters the West Wing of the White House on July 8. Patrick Semansky/AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said the USA Today op-ed that was written by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was “a major mistake on their part.” 

Speaking to The Atlantic Council on Wednesday, Fauci said, “I think if you sit down and talk to the people who are involved in that list that came out, they are really, I think, taken aback by what a big mistake that was.”

“If you talk to reasonable people in the White House, they realize that was a major mistake on their part, because it doesn't do anything but reflect poorly on them,” he said.

The op-ed did not go through the normal sign-off process of being edited and approved by the White House press office, a White House official told CNN on Tuesday.

Fauci doesn’t think that was their intention, but said, “I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that. I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them.”

Fauci went on to say he has no explanation for Navarro: “He’s in a world by himself. So I don’t even want to go there.”

1 hr 48 min ago

Covid-19 parties make Fauci's "head spin," he says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Young people throwing "Covid parties" in the United States has been making Dr. Anthony Fauci's “head spin,” he said on Wednesday.

"When I hear about these Covid parties, it just makes my head spin. Because when you get infected, what you’re doing is you’re not in a vacuum. You are part of the propagation of the outbreak," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Atlantic's Ed Yong during a pre-recorded interview at The Atlantic Summit on Health Care.

"The chances are — we know statistically — that you’re going to infect someone else, who then is going to infect someone else, who then all of a sudden you’re going to infect somebody who gets sick and goes to the hospital," Fauci added. 

Some context: Covid-19 parties have been reported across the country. Earlier this month, Tuscaloosa City, Alabama, council member Sonya McKinstry told CNN that she was furious to hear from the city’s fire chief about such gatherings being thrown by young people for the purpose of catching Covid-19.

McKinstry said that tickets are sold to the party, and people who are Covid-19 positive are invited. The goal is to be the first person to be confirmed by a doctor to have coronavirus, and you win the money made off the ticket sales.

1 hr 54 min ago

Fauci says he was not consulted on new directive for some Covid-19 data to bypass the CDC

From CNN Health’s Amanda Watts

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the US government’s attempt to discredit him “is a bit bizarre. I don't really fully understand it.”

Fauci said there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t speak to some members of the White House Task Force, including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Robert Redfield. Remember: Trump and Fauci are no longer on speaking terms.

“My input to the President is now a bit indirect. It goes through the Vice President. But clearly the Vice President, literally, every day is listening to what we have to say. There's no doubt about that," he said speaking to The Atlantic Council on Wednesday,

When it comes to the US Department of Health and Human Services' directive for some coronavirus data to bypass the CDC, Fauci said he was not consulted. “I had not been involved in that," he said.

Fauci continued: “I'd like to give you a reasonable explanation, but I've just been removed from that aspect of the outbreak, you know, focusing as I do on developing vaccines and drugs and things. I have not gotten into that.” 

1 hr 47 min ago

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art will reopen at the end of August

From CNN's Allison Gordon

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it plans to reopen to the public on Aug. 29.

"The Museum has been closed since March 13, 2020, and had previously not been closed for more than three days in over a century," the Met said in a statement announcing the reopening.

There will be members-only days on Aug. 27-28 before the full reopening.

When the Met reopens, its Fifth Avenue building will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday. The building will be open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. local time on Saturdays, Sundays and Monday, and there will be later hours — 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. — on Thursdays and Fridays.

The Met Cloisters, its uptown museum in Fort Tryon Park, will open in September.

1 hr 49 min ago

2021 Rose Parade canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

From CNN's Stella Chan

The Pasadena City College marching band participates in the Rose Parade on January 1. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
The Pasadena City College marching band participates in the Rose Parade on January 1. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has already changed the look of New Year’s Day 2021 – the iconic Tournament of Roses Parade has been canceled.

In terms of why the 132nd parade was canceled, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade cited Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phase four reopening schedule, gathering of large groups in concerts and events, and consideration of health restrictions.

“While we are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host the parade, we believe that not doing so will prevent the spread of Covid-19, as well as protect the legacy of the Rose Parade for generations to come,” said David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses.

Planning for the Rose Bowl Football game is ongoing. 

“We continue to work with the college football playoff and our collegiate partners to explore what this year’s college football season will look like amidst Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines. While the safety and well-being of the student athletes, university personnel and fans is our top priority, we remain hopeful that the 'granddaddy of them all' will take place on New Year’s Day,” Eads said. 

The only time the show did not happen was during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.