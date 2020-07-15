KSTU

A 71-year-old man was found dead in the parking lot of a Covid-19 testing location on Sunday in North Ogden, Utah, the facility said in a statement.

On July 12, a caretaker and driver from Mountain View Health Services, a nursing facility in nearby Ogden, Utah, brought the man to the North Ogden Clinic for a Covid-19 test, Intermountain Healthcare, the company that runs the clinic, said in their statement.

“When the nursing facility’s van reached the testing tent after less than a 45-minute wait, their patient was unresponsive, cold to the touch, and appeared to be deceased,” the statement said.

The 71 year-old-man, who has not been identified, was discovered in "cardiac respiratory arrest" by first responders who could not revive him, said Deputy Chief Jeremiah Jones of the North View Fire District. It's unclear exactly what caused the man's death.

“Cardiac respiratory arrest can be caused by a variety of medical reasons, including a heart attack or complications from Covid-19,” Jones explained.