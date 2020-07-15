Harvard says Covid-19 surge across South did not come from northern vacationers, as CDC director claims

Dr. Robert Redfield Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/File

Coronavirus cases are surging in the South because states reopened too soon, not because northerners traveled to Southern destinations over Memorial Day, the Harvard Global Health Institute asserted in a statement Wednesday

The institute is pushing back against comments made by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield on Tuesday, blaming travelers from the north for the Southern surge.

“Northerners are not the cause of big outbreaks in the south,” the Institute said in a statement. “What the states that are seeing large outbreaks have in common is that they relaxed COVID-19 regulations around the same time in May, leading to the surge of cases seen in early June.”

The institute pointed to Virginia as an example, noting that the state remained in phase one of its reopening through the end of May and has, as a result, managed to contain the spread of coronavirus “significantly better than its neighbors.”

Redfield, in an event Tuesday, said the early reopenings in May are not to blame for a spike in coronavirus cases in mid-June between the 12-16, saying instead, “we're of the view that there was something else that was the driver.”

He suggested it was a result of travel over Memorial Day. “A lot of northerners decided to go South for vacations. The Southern groups had never really taken the mitigation steps that seriously, because they really didn't have an outbreak,” he said.

That is not true, the Harvard Institute said.

“That is not the case: In Southern states that are currently seeing large outbreaks, infections started rising around June 1st,” it countered. That was well before mid-June and too soon to blame Memorial Day travelers.