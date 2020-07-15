World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Tara John, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:40 p.m. ET, July 15, 2020
1 hr 26 min ago

Harvard says Covid-19 surge across South did not come from northern vacationers, as CDC director claims

From CNN’s Shelby Lin Erdman

Dr. Robert Redfield
Dr. Robert Redfield Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/File

Coronavirus cases are surging in the South because states reopened too soon, not because northerners traveled to Southern destinations over Memorial Day, the Harvard Global Health Institute asserted in a statement Wednesday

The institute is pushing back against comments made by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield on Tuesday, blaming travelers from the north for the Southern surge.

“Northerners are not the cause of big outbreaks in the south,” the Institute said in a statement. “What the states that are seeing large outbreaks have in common is that they relaxed COVID-19 regulations around the same time in May, leading to the surge of cases seen in early June.”

The institute pointed to Virginia as an example, noting that the state remained in phase one of its reopening through the end of May and has, as a result, managed to contain the spread of coronavirus “significantly better than its neighbors.”

Redfield, in an event Tuesday, said the early reopenings in May are not to blame for a spike in coronavirus cases in mid-June between the 12-16, saying instead, “we're of the view that there was something else that was the driver.”

He suggested it was a result of travel over Memorial Day. “A lot of northerners decided to go South for vacations. The Southern groups had never really taken the mitigation steps that seriously, because they really didn't have an outbreak,” he said.

That is not true, the Harvard Institute said.

“That is not the case: In Southern states that are currently seeing large outbreaks, infections started rising around June 1st,” it countered. That was well before mid-June and too soon to blame Memorial Day travelers. 

1 hr 33 min ago

Coronavirus cases in Latin America and the Caribbean top 3.5 million

From CNN’s Taylor Barnes in Atlanta

Latin American and Caribbean countries have recorded more than 3.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 150,000 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a CNN tally based on data from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

The 33 countries in the region have reported a total 3,524,908 Covid-19 cases and 150,973 deaths.

2 hr 12 min ago

Tennessee governor will attend NASCAR race tonight

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted that he will be attending the NASCAR All-Star Race in Bristol tonight.

Lee said he will be wearing a mask to the event.

The event, which could attract up to 30,000 NASCAR fans, will be the largest sporting crowd since mid-March. The stadium holds 160,000 people, but will only allow 20% of its capacity. Organizers say seats will be assigned and positioned six feet apart.

2 hr 24 min ago

Ohio governor calls on people to wear masks as Covid-19 continues to spread

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

The Ohio Channel
The Ohio Channel

Gov. Mike DeWine called for Ohioans to show unity and take action against the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the state.

At the beginning of the pandemic, it took Ohio 20 days to reach its first 1,500 total Covid-19 cases, DeWine said during a briefing Wednesday.

Last week, Ohio saw over 1,500 cases in a single day.

“And to think, just a month ago, we were at only 400 new cases per day,” DeWine said.

DeWine emphasized that the number of new cases is not just the result of increased testing.

“I know some say that our case numbers are increasing because we are simply doing more testing. Yes, our testing has gone up by 87%. But our number of positive cases has skyrocketed by almost 200%," the governor said.

He encouraged Ohioans to wear masks, adding that masks are not enough.

“Let’s be honest, some have started to let our guard down. I know I sometimes have. We’re tired. We want to go back to the way things were – and that’s very understandable. But when our guard is down, we're playing Russian Roulette with our lives," DeWine said.

2 hr 32 min ago

There are at least 137,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the US

There are at least 3,478,009 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 137,106 people have died from the virus in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases

So far on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins recorded 46,435 new cases and 640 reported deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.  

2 hr 43 min ago

American Airlines to warn 25,000 workers of potential furloughs

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images
Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

In a memo to employees Wednesday, American Airlines’ top two executives say it will issue WARN notices to 25,000 employees that they face potential furloughs on Oct. 1.

The memo, from CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom, also said that the airline hopes to avoid some of those furloughs. 

“We hope to reduce the actual number of furloughs significantly through enhanced leave and early-out programs for represented workgroups, which we are announcing today,” the memo said.

The two executives also said the airline supports a union-led effort to lobby Congress to extend the CARES out relief money, which is set to expire at the end of September, through March 2021. They note the longer timeline is necessary due to the “much longer impact of the pandemic than was anticipated when the CARES Act was enacted.”

"We know American will be smaller going forward and we must right-size all aspects of our airline to adjust to that new reality," they said.

The possible furloughs include 10,000 flight attendants and 2,500 pilots.

2 hr 42 min ago

Additional staff and protective equipment could have helped reduce staff anxiety, top doctors say

From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Some extra staffing and a lot of extra personal protective equipment would have helped overwhelmed hospital workers cope better with the onslaught of coronavirus, top doctors said Wednesday.

“If we had a crystal ball and could somehow have stockpiled PPE well beyond anything that we thought we could ever use in the next five years, that would have had an impact,” Dr. Philip Ozuah, president and CEO of New York’s Montefiore Medicine, said during The Atlantic Summit on Health Care.

During the coronavirus crisis, Ozuah said is staff has dealt with “anxiety about getting sick, and the worry about inadequate supplies of PPE, and the worry about having to reuse masks.”

Ozuah said he is proud of the way his staff rose to the challenge, despite an unmet demand for additional PPE and staff when the pandemic hit New York hard in March.

“We went from consuming a handful of such masks a day to over 100,000 a day,” said Ozuah. “On March 11, we had one patient in the hospital with coronavirus. By March 31, we had 2,000, so it blew up so quickly that there was no time to ramp up staffing.”

The loss of fellow physicians contributes to the burden faced by many health care workers. Ozuah said his staff lost 27 colleagues to the virus.

“These are folks that you work with, and you see them in that state, struggling to breathe,” said Ozuah. “And some colleagues we lost despite weeks, and weeks, and weeks of heroic efforts on the part of other coworkers of ours trying to save them,” he added.

“The demand on our people's time was so extreme that there was no time to reflect, no time to grieve. There were so many people who needed our help.”

2 hr 57 min ago

Quitting WHO is like "firing the firefighter in the midst of the fire," public health experts say

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Technical lead head Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove attend a press conference organized on July 3, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.
World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Technical lead head Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove attend a press conference organized on July 3, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s decision to withdraw US support for the World Health Organization is like firing a team of firefighters in the middle of a raging forest fire, three prominent public health experts argued Wednesday.

They compared the missteps in the coronavirus pandemic to a forest fire that goes badly wrong.

“Unfortunately, the models are imperfect. The wind turns in an unexpected direction. As a result, several towns are destroyed, and there are billions of dollars in damage,” Barry Bloom, Dr. Paul Farmer and Dr. Eric Rubin of the Harvard School of Public Health wrote in a commentary in The New England Journal of Medicine.

“If you were the current U.S. government, you would shut down the Forest Service in the midst of the fire. At least, that’s what’s happening now with the World Health Organization (WHO),” they added.

Trump and aides have blamed WHO and the Chinese government for the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The US now has more cases by far than any other country – 3.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazil comes in second with 1.9 million. And the US has more deaths, with nearly 137,000.

“At some point there should be a reckoning, an evaluation of why the United States has done so poorly and who is responsible for the tens of thousands of excess deaths and billions of dollars in economic damage that have resulted,” the three experts wrote.

“But today, in the middle of the outbreak, we must take stock of where we are and how we can do better. To do that effectively, we need the WHO. We must not make the mistake of firing the firefighter in the midst of the fire,” they added.

WHO will struggle to survive without US support, they said.

“The United States is responsible for the largest amount of funding for the WHO, 22% of assessed dues, and provides the largest voluntary contributions – to polio eradication, nutrition, and vaccine programs, for example,” they added.

3 hr 33 min ago

Virginia is the first state to adopt workplace safety standards for Covid-19 pandemic, governor says

From CNN’s Liz Turrell

Gov. Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch/AP/FILE

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the adoption of statewide emergency workplace safety standards in response to Covid-19, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The standards will require all employers to mandate social distancing measures and face coverings for employees in customer-facing positions and when social distancing is not possible, provide frequent access to hand washing or hand sanitizer, and regularly clean high-contact surfaces. 

In addition, new standards require all employees be notified within 24 hours if a coworker tests positive for the virus. Employees who are known or suspected to be positive for Covid-19 cannot return to work for 10 days or until they receive two consecutive negative tests.

The governor's office called the standards the first-in-the-nation safety rules due to an "absence of federal guidelines," the statement said.