Kroger to require customers in all locations to wear a mask starting July 22

People wait in line for coronavirus testing Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP

California reported its second highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, with 11,126 new cases and 140 additional deaths, according to data from the state's Department of Public Health.

The new cases represent a 3.3% increase and the deaths reflect a 2% increase from Tuesday’s data.

The state recorded its highest single-day number of cases on July 7 with 11,694 cases and its highest single-day increase of deaths with 149 fatalities the next day.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions in the state also reached new all-time highs Wednesday.

The state reported 41 new hospitalizations and 21 new ICU admissions on Wednesday. There are a total of 6,786 Covid-19 positive hospital patients and 1,907 patients in ICU.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned last Wednesday that approximately 2,000 of the cases recorded on July 7 were from a backlog of cases from Los Angeles County.

As of Wednesday, there are a total of 347,634 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,227 deaths in California.

One thing to note: These numbers were released by California Department of Public Health, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.