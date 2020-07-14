Florida reports 132 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day

Officials in Fort Bend County, Texas, said today that the county is elevating its risk alert status to red — the highest level category — effective immediately.

Fort Bend County is located southwest of Houston and is part of the Houston-metro area.

Cases have seen a sharp increase over the past month, according to Judge KP George. He said the county has had at least 5,015 total positive cases, with at least 2,613 of those cases reported since June 30.

George said that the red category means the county is in the highest possible level of risk and asks for all residents to assume personal responsibility in helping mitigate the virus. It translates to stay home, stay safe guidance, according to the county website. After 14 days of improvement on the indicators, including decreased daily hospital and intensive care unit admissions as well as a decreased trend in deaths, the county can downgrade to orange, according to the guidance posted online.

Meanwhile, the Fort Bend Independent School District said it will start the school year with online-only learning.

According to an announcement, this will "give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures." The district also announced that all in-person extracurricular activities — including all athletics and fine arts — will not be allowed to take place during this time.

The Board of Trustees met via Zoom on Monday night to vote on the changes to the start of the school year. The first day of school is Aug. 12 in the district.

They said during the meeting that they will phase-in face-to-face student groups over time and based on guidance from local health officials, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others.