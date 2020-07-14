Fauci highlights need for resources in minority communities hit harder by Covid-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed some of the factors that have led to a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on minority groups in a Georgetown University event Tuesday.

He said that minorities often have limited economic and employment opportunities, and work more often in jobs that expose them to infection.

“They have less of a chance of sitting in front of a computer teleworking, as opposed to being outside with jobs that require exposure, so their chances of getting infected are greater than the general population,” he said.

Fauci added that comorbidities, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, also play a role.

“When they do get infected, given the social determinants of medicine that have been around for so long, they have a much greater incidence and prevalence of comorbidities, which lead to a poor outcome,” he said.

Fauci said it is important to start concentrating resources in minority communities, “so that they could have easy access to testing, better access to health care. So that if and when they do get infected they can get into proper care early enough to maybe mitigate some of the negative consequences.”

Eliminating health disparities will require a decade-long commitment, he said.

“You're not going to do that overnight. There are so many things that you can do to modify the reasons why they have more hypertension, they have more diabetes, they have more obesity,” said Fauci. “So we can do stuff now, and we can make a commitment to do things in the long run.”