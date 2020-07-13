World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN

Updated 12:50 a.m. ET, July 13, 2020
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

India records another highest-daily jump in coronavirus cases

From CNN's Swati Gupta in New Delhi

A civic authority worker sprays sanitizer on the main door of the residence of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as he tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai on July 12.
A civic authority worker sprays sanitizer on the main door of the residence of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as he tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai on July 12. Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images

India has recorded its highest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases yet, with 28,701 infections announced on Monday morning by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The latest jump brings the total positive cases in the country to 878,254 -- the third highest in the world, after the United States and Brazil, the health ministry said.

In total India currently has 301,609 active cases; more than 550,000 people have recovered since testing positive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 11.8 million tests have been conducted across the country.

8 min ago

Movement restricted at all US Marine Corps bases in Okinawa, Japan 

From CNN’s Junko Ogura and Kaori Enjoji in Tokyo and Brad Lendon in Hong Kong

All US Marine Corps personnel on the Japanese Island of Okinawa have had their movements restricted in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19, according to the US 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.

Since 6 a.m. Saturday local time, all off-base movement requires the permission of an officer of the rank of lieutenant colonel or above.

US Marines are among 62 cases detected on US military bases in Okinawa between July 7 to 12, according to the Okinawa prefecture local government.

The 62 cases are all US personnel and their families, according to the Okinawa prefecture local government.

US Forces in Okinawa reported 39 cases in Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and 22 cases in Camp Hansen, according to the local government. A single additional case was reported at Camp Kinza on Sunday.

The limitations on movement extend to the US Kadena Air Base, the hub of US air power in the Pacific.

“Many of you are aware our joint community has experienced multiple new positive cases of Covid-19 over the last several days,” wrote US Air Force Brig Gen Joel L Carey in a statement posted online on July 10.

“Additionally, we have seen three new cases among our Okinawan neighbors. The US cases have primarily been Marines assigned to MCAS Futenma and Camp Hansen, and have been a mix of both travel related and those with origins we’ve yet to be able to identify indicating the potential of a reemergence of community spread,” the statement read.

 CNN is reaching out to the US military for comment.

21 min ago

Australia's Victoria sees weekend of rising coronavirus cases

From CNN's Angus Watson in Sydney

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media at a press conference at Treasury Theatre on July 13, in Melbourne, Australia.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media at a press conference at Treasury Theatre on July 13, in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria reported 177 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews said today.

The state now has 1,612 active cases, with 72 people in hospitals and 17 in intensive care units.

After weeks of keeping the virus under control, Victoria is battling a rise in cases. Last week, the state closed its borders in order to stop the spread.

On Saturday, 273 new cases and one death were reported.

Andrews warned that the “virus will defeat us if we don’t have the best information and of course, Victorians following the rules.”

Residents of Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire in Victoria state are subject to a stay home orders. Last week, Australia made the drastic decision to isolate 6.6 million people in the state from the rest of the nation as the new outbreak emerged.

A total of 1,148,357 tests have been completed in Victoria since the start of the pandemic, which Premier Andrews described as an “enormous amount of testing” that he was “very, very grateful for."

“Please keep coming forward to get tested even if you have the mildest of symptoms, Andrews said. “It lets us know where the problem is, how we can deal with it, how we can trace and provide the best public health response.”

Concerns are also mounting for the neighboring state of New South Wales, where locally-transmitted cases accounted for 10 of 14 new infections on Sunday.

48 min ago

Mexico surpasses Italy's Covid-19 death toll as President Lopez Obrador says the virus "is losing intensity"

From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City

Mexico has surpassed Italy's number of deaths relating to the coronavirus, according to numbers released by the Mexican Health Ministry and Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

The ministry recorded 276 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Mexico's death toll to 35,006 and making it the fourth highest death toll in the world. 

Italy's death toll from the virus currently stands at 34,954, according to data held by John’s Hopkins University.

Mexico also reported 4,482 newly confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the country's total to 299,750.

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he met with the health cabinet to discuss the pandemic, saying it "is losing intensity." The President made the comments before Sunday's figures were released, but the country has reported consistent daily increases in cases throughout the pandemic.

"I want to tell you that the report is positive, is good, the conclusion is that the pandemic is decreasing, is losing intensity," Lopez Obrador said in a video address to the nation.
"We have availability to receive patients. The other pandemic is the sensationalism from the conservative media, that's why we need to continue informing, they compare Mexico with other countries. Today I want to transmit tranquillity because we're improving facing professionally this pandemic," the President added.
51 min ago

Bolivian economy minister tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez in Atlanta

Bolivia's Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz is the country's latest Cabinet member to test positive for coronavirus, a list that includes interim President Jeanine Anez. 

The Economy Ministry released a statement on Sunday announcing that Ortiz had tested positive for the virus, adding that he is in good health. 

The ministry tweeted a video message from Ortiz, where he confirms he tested positive after feeling ill around noon on Saturday.

"I started feeling tired, feeling down and feeling muscle pain," he said, adding that later that night he was tested and the results came back positive.

Ortiz said that the Minister of Production Development Abel Martinez would take over his tasks during his absence. 

Bolivia's stand-in President Jeanine Anez, who also tested positive for the virus on July 9, wished Ortiz "a speedy recovery" and said he was "essential for the country's economic reactivation."

At least four other top Bolivian government officials have tested positive in recent days, including Health Minister María Eidy Roca, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Nunez Negrette, Minister of Mines Jorge Fernando Oropeza, and the commander of the armed forces, Gen. Sergio Orellana.

Bolivia has at least 47,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,754 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. 

52 min ago

Colombia tops 150,000 Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Stefano Pozzebon in Bogota, Colombia

Colombia surpassed 150,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday after its health ministry reported 5,083 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country's total number of Covid-19 cases is now 150,445 -- the 5th highest number of cases in Latin America, following Mexico, Chile, Peru and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The health ministry also recorded 188 new deaths on Sunday, bringing Colombia's death toll from the virus to 5,307.

On Friday, officials implemented new lockdown measures, based on geographic zones for the capital city, Bogota, where 49,644 cases have been registered so far.

Additionally, the national government announced the extension of the nationwide quarantine through August 1. 

53 min ago

Disney guests won't receive ride photos if they weren't wearing masks

From CNN's Natasha Chen

Disney guests in the US will not receive their ride photos if they were not wearing a mask on the ride. 

The public relations director at Walt Disney World said that the company has an existing policy of suppressing photos if someone is doing something unsafe on the ride.

Not wearing a mask is consistent with that policy.

Read more about Disney World's reopening:

Take an inside look at the Magic Kingdom as Disney World reopens
RELATED

Take an inside look at the Magic Kingdom as Disney World reopens

Julie Tremaine, Special to CNN