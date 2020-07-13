Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

From CNN’s Junko Ogura and Kaori Enjoji in Tokyo and Brad Lendon in Hong Kong

All US Marine Corps personnel on the Japanese Island of Okinawa have had their movements restricted in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19, according to the US 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force.

Since 6 a.m. Saturday local time, all off-base movement requires the permission of an officer of the rank of lieutenant colonel or above.

US Marines are among 62 cases detected on US military bases in Okinawa between July 7 to 12, according to the Okinawa prefecture local government.

The 62 cases are all US personnel and their families, according to the Okinawa prefecture local government.

US Forces in Okinawa reported 39 cases in Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and 22 cases in Camp Hansen, according to the local government. A single additional case was reported at Camp Kinza on Sunday.

The limitations on movement extend to the US Kadena Air Base, the hub of US air power in the Pacific.

“Many of you are aware our joint community has experienced multiple new positive cases of Covid-19 over the last several days,” wrote US Air Force Brig Gen Joel L Carey in a statement posted online on July 10.

“Additionally, we have seen three new cases among our Okinawan neighbors. The US cases have primarily been Marines assigned to MCAS Futenma and Camp Hansen, and have been a mix of both travel related and those with origins we’ve yet to be able to identify indicating the potential of a reemergence of community spread,” the statement read.

CNN is reaching out to the US military for comment.