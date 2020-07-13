Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Bolivia's Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz is the country's latest Cabinet member to test positive for coronavirus, a list that includes interim President Jeanine Anez.
The Economy Ministry released a statement on Sunday announcing that Ortiz had tested positive for the virus, adding that he is in good health.
The ministry tweeted a video message from Ortiz, where he confirms he tested positive after feeling ill around noon on Saturday.
"I started feeling tired, feeling down and feeling muscle pain," he said, adding that later that night he was tested and the results came back positive.
Ortiz said that the Minister of Production Development Abel Martinez would take over his tasks during his absence.
Bolivia's stand-in President Jeanine Anez, who also tested positive for the virus on July 9, wished Ortiz "a speedy recovery" and said he was "essential for the country's economic reactivation."
At least four other top Bolivian government officials have tested positive in recent days, including Health Minister María Eidy Roca, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Nunez Negrette, Minister of Mines Jorge Fernando Oropeza, and the commander of the armed forces, Gen. Sergio Orellana.
Bolivia has at least 47,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,754 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.