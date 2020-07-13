Fauci: In 50 years, we'll talk about coronavirus "the way we used to reflect on the 1918 outbreak"

Dr. Anthony Fauci called the global coronavirus pandemic “unprecedented” and “the worst nightmare.”
“One thinks about the worst nightmare of an infectious disease person who's interested in global health and outbreaks – is the combination of a new microbe that has [a] spectacular … degree of capability of transmitting, and also has a considerable degree of morbidity and mortality – and here it is, it’s happened,” Fauci said while speaking during a webinar with the Stanford School of Medicine.
“Your worst nightmare, the perfect storm,” he added. “I think 50 years from now, people are going to be reflecting historically on this, the way we used to reflect on the 1918 outbreak,” Fauci said.