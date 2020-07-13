New York City reports no coronavirus deaths in 24-hour period for the first time, mayor says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there were no deaths reported within a 24-hour period — a first for the city since the start of the pandemic.

“The fact is for the first time in months we have a 24-hour period where no one in this city died from the Coronavirus, it is so striking and so moving, be Blasio said at a news conference,

“Twenty four hours where no one dies, let’s have many more days like that,” the mayor added.

Despite this good news, de Blasio also said there is a rising infection rates among people in their 20s, a trend he calls, "worrisome."

What the city is doing now: The mayor said the city will be “doubling down” on young adults by offering more mobile testing vans, outreach programs and mask giveaways.

The city, according to the mayor is issuing new guidance on face coverings, saying New Yorkers should wear a face covering as much as possible when around other people in an indoor setting that is not their home.

Mayor de Blasio said the city has set up 10 new testing sites in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn.

“Our federal government never had testing in place from the beginning, they still don’t have enough… the federal government needs to step up now,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday.