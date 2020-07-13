The Association of American Medical Colleges released a statement in support of Dr. Anthony Fauci, and condemned efforts to discredit him.

The AAMC statement notes that the group was "extremely concerned" and "alarmed" by efforts to discredit Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

What this is about: The White House has been making a concerted effort to discredit Fauci. The President on Monday retweeted a baseless claim by game show host Chuck Woolery that "everyone is lying" about coronavirus, and a White House official told CNN in a statement on Saturday that "several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things."

But the AAMC statement argues otherwise — saying that the United States should be "applauding" Fauci for his service, instead of discrediting him.

"Dr. Fauci has been an independent and outspoken voice for truth as the nation has struggled to fight the coronavirus pandemic. As we are seeing from the surge in COVID-19 cases in areas that have reopened, science and facts—not wishful thinking or politics—must guide America’s response to this pandemic," the AAMC statement said in part.

"This does not mean that scientific knowledge and recommendations will not change as our understanding of the virus grows. To the contrary, a successful response depends on Dr. Fauci, his colleagues, and scientists throughout America’s system of medical research who are able to draw conclusions based on current observations and continuously adjust those conclusions based on continuing observations," the statement added.

The college group said science is "a dynamic and evolving process."

"Taking quotes from Dr. Fauci out of context to discredit his scientific knowledge and judgment will do tremendous harm to our nation’s efforts to get the virus under control, restore our economy, and return us to a more normal way of life. America should be applauding Dr. Fauci for his service and following his advice, not undermining his credibility at this critical time," the statement read.