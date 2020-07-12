Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

The US now has more than 3.2 million Covid-19 cases. That's more people than the population of Chicago
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 3.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
With more than 3.2 million cumulative cases, that’s more than the population of 21 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, according to data from the US Census Bureau.
More people in the US now have Covid-19 than live in Chicago, the country's third-largest city, according to US Census Bureau 2019 population estimates.
31 min ago
Hard-hit Australian state of Victoria records another 273 cases of coronavirus
From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong
The Australian state of Victoria reported another 273 cases of coronavirus and one death on Saturday, according to the state’s Premier Daniel Andrews.
The state has now recorded 1,184 active cases -- 57 of those are in hospital, with 16 patients in intensive care, Andrews said.
After weeks of keeping the virus under control, Victoria is battling a worrying spike in cases. Last week, the state closed its borders in order to stop the spread.
"This is a dangerous time, this is a very challenging time,” Andrews said.
He urged people to follow the government's stay-at-home order and warned citizens that they would be fined if caught "out and about doing the wrong thing."
Residents in metropolitan Melbourne have been subject to strict lockdown measures since earlier this week. They cannot leave their homes unless it's for grocery shopping, caregiving, exercise or work.
Healthcare workers test positive: Eight healthcare workers at a hospital in Melbourne have tested positive for coronavirus.
Five of those people are believed to have contracted the virus through community transmission, and not at work, the Alfred Hospital said in a statement released Sunday.
Three of the cases were identified through contact tracing efforts. Currently, no patients have contracted Covid-19 within the hospital.
Schools go virtual: Andrews also said Sunday that most students in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, a municipality north of Melbourne, will return to online learning once the winter break ends on July 20.
“We can’t have the best part of 700,000 students as well as parents moving to and from schools and moving around the community as if there wasn’t a stay at home order, as if there wasn’t a lockdown,” Andrews said.
Andrews said that students in years 11-12 will be returning to face-to-face learning, while certain year 10 students will also be allowed to return to in-person classes.
Education Minister Jason Merlino said the state has already rolled out 48,000 laptops and 26,000 WiFi dongles for students who will be doing at home learning.
48 min ago
Brazil reports more than 1,000 new Covid-19 deaths
From journalist Márcia Reverdosa in São Paulo and CNN’s Taylor Barnes in Atlanta
Another 1,071 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil, health authorities there announced on Saturday.
The South American country's death toll now stands at 71,469, the second-highest in the world. Only the United States has recorded more coronavirus-related fatalities.
Authorities also said that they recorded another 39,023 Covid-19 cases, bringing the nationwide total to 1,839,850 since the pandemic began.
Among those who have tested positive is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Following his diagnosis, Bolsonaro acknowledged the grave risk posed by the virus, which he has in the past dismissed as just a "little flu."
"We know the fatality of the virus for those of a certain age, like me, above 65, as well as for those with comorbidities, diseases, other issues. In those cases, the virus could be decisive and lead to death -- everyone knew that," he said.
Brazil has been reporting tens of thousands of new cases, and over 1,000 deaths, a day since late May.
1 hr 33 min ago
President Trump wore a mask in public Saturday after months of refusing to do so
Trump was seen briefly in a mask while walking with staff, who also were wearing masks, at the medical center in Bethesda, Maryland. He did not make any remarks while wearing one. This is the first time since the pandemic began that the White House press corps got a glimpse of Trump with a face covering.
The President's decision to wear a mask during his Saturday trip to the medical center comes after months of declining to publicly wear one -- against the recommendations of his own administration's public health experts.The President said that wearing a mask while he is in the hospital is “a very appropriate thing.”
“I think when you're in the hospital you should definitely wear a mask. That wouldn't be difficult at all for me,” Trump said in an interview with Telemundo on Friday.
Over the course of the pandemic, Trump has refused to wear a mask in public, ridiculed those who have and done little to encourage his supporters to embrace the common sense public health measure.
CNN has previously reported that some of the President's aides practically begged him to agree to today’s mask photo op and hope it will encourage skeptical Trump supporters to do the same.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized for coronavirus
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said he has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.
The 77-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday that he tested positive for the virus and asked that anyone who has "been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"
He starred in his first film in 1969 and has dominated the silver screen since then. To date, Bachchan has made has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades -- most of India's 70 years as an independent nation.
1 hr 34 min ago
Venezuela now has recorded more than 9,000 Covid-19 cases
From CNN en Español's Jorge Luis Pérez Valery in Caracas and CNN's Radina Gigova in Atlanta
Venezuela has now recorded 9,178 cases of Covid-19, after another 375 infections were registered in the past 24 hours, the government said Saturday.
At least 85 people have now died from the virus in the country. Two deaths were reported on Saturday.