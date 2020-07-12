Some Miami-Dade County hospitals are near capacity due to increase in Covid-19 patients

Miami-Dade County is reaching capacity in available hospital beds and intensive care unit (ICU) beds at some of the county’s hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN.

“Our ventilator usage has gone up, close to 200 now, so we definitely had a sharp increase in the number of people going to the hospital,” Gimenez said.

The mayor concluded by saying that the county still has hospital bed capacity but it does cause him great concern.

When asked to reflect on Secretary of Education Betsy Devos’ advice for schools to reopen in the fall, Gimenez said that he is working with the superintendent to find a solution on when to reopen schools in the county.

“Our number one priority is keeping our kids safe,” Gimenez said. "[I]t all depends on the virus and what it’s doing here at that time.”