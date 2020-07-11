Police officers and health care workers outside a locked-down public housing tower in Melbourne, Australia, on July 8. James Ross/AAP/AP

The Australian state of Victoria recorded 216 new coronavirus cases Friday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced Saturday.

Of the new cases, 186 remain under investigation. The other 30 have been linked to known outbreaks.

On Thursday, Victoria reported 288 fresh cases -- the most in a single day in any Australian state since the pandemic began.

“We will see more and more additional cases,” Andrews said. “Steps we've taken as a Victorian community this week won't be reflected in the numbers until next week and the week after. That's just the nature of how this virus moves.”

The neighboring state of New South Wales posted seven new cases on Friday, its health department said.